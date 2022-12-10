Read full article on original website
Man placed on life support after being found unresponsive in cell at northern Minnesota jail
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn — A person incarcerated at Beltrami County jail has been placed on life support after being found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning. The man was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was found unresponsive at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency that has been called to investigate the incident.
Inmate on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail cell, says BCA
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Authorities say an inmate in northern Minnesota is on life support after he was found unresponsive in his county jail cell Wednesday morning.Staff at the Beltrami County Jail first discovered the stricken inmate at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was transported to a Fargo hospital.The BCA says it will release more information at a later time.
Winter conditions may be cause for two-vehicle crash; Three people hurt
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Snowy and icy conditions may be the cause of a two-vehicle crash in Becker County that left three people injured. The crash happened on Highway 34 about 25 minutes east of Detroit Lakes. A pickup truck and an SUV were both on Highway 34,...
Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery
BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
Minnesota woman who pointed gun at officer sentenced to 10 years in prison
A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for pointing a gun at an police after leading them on a pursuit. Shequoya Basswood, 20, was shot several times after she pointed a handgun at Mahnomen County Deputy Dakota Czerny following a chase in March. Per an investigation, Czerny...
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
