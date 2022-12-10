The owner and founder of Mystic Powerboats in Deland, Fla., John Cosker recalls putting 2,000 miles and 100-plus operating hours on his company’s most recent M4200 center console “demo boat.” It took Cosker and company a little more than a year to log those usage numbers, which are identical to the numbers he has on Mystic’s first M5200 center console demo model—with one major difference.

