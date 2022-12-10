Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to U.S.
The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a senior State Department official said. The official said Wahl's remains and his belongings arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy...
Bay News 9
China students return home amid COVID travel spread fears
BEIJING (AP) — Some Chinese universities say they will allow students to finish the semester from home in hopes of reducing the potential of a bigger COVID-19 outbreak during the January Lunar New Year travel rush. It wasn’t clear how many schools were taking part, but universities in Shanghai...
Comments / 0