ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longport, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
downbeach.com

Shore honors its Guardian Angels during special pinning ceremony

SOMERS POINT – Shore Medical Center held its annual Guardian Angel Pinning Ceremony Dec. 8 to honor 72 Shore employees for providing exceptional patient care. The Guardian Angel program enables grateful patients and families to honor a Shore caregiver with a donation to Shore Medical Center in their honor.
downbeach.com

Be firewise during the holiday season, Margate Fire Chief advises

MARGATE – The Margate Fire Department is advising residents of potential fire hazards during the holiday season. According to the National Fire Protection Agency, December is the leading month for home fires, partly because of the holiday season and colder temperatures. Many winter fires can be prevented by taking...
MARGATE, FL
thesunpapers.com

After COVID pause, Samaritan hosts Celebration of Life

Hospice care provider Samaritan will celebrate 40 plus years of care to families in five counties at its Celebration of Life Gala on Feb. 11. The returning in-person gala will be presented by Holman Enterprises at DoubleTree by Hilton Cherry Hill Philadelphia and will be hosted by Fox 29 meteorologist Kathy Orr. There will also be food and live music by Masquerade.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Dazzling Christmas Lights Display in Collingswood, NJ

You might need your sunglasses when paying a visit this to this festive house in Collingswood. During the holidays, we live for festive, over-the-top Christmas displays. The more lights and decorations the better. This home and business in Collingswood is BEYOND bright!. There are plenty of Santas and snowmen all...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
downbeach.com

Lucy’s back, and more gorgeous than ever

MARGATE – The Save Lucy Committee announced today that after a very long 15-month, $2.4 million exterior restoration project, Lucy the Elephant will be unveiled at a special ceremony 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. The restoration project, originally projected to take eight months at a cost of $1.3 million,...
MARGATE, FL
downbeach.com

Water pressure, electricity quickly restored in Longport

LONGPORT – The ongoing work on the borough’s smiley-faced water tower caused a bit of an alarm Monday, when a “perfect storm” of events caused residents to call the borough stating they had no electricity and no water. According to Borough Administrator A. Scott Porter, the...
LONGPORT, NJ
downbeach.com

Traffic Advisory: Longport-Somers Point bridge

TRENTON – The Route 152 bridge connecting Longport to Somers Point over Broad Thorofare is scheduled to have lane closures with a traffic shift Wednesday as a bridge maintenance painting project continues in Egg Harbor Township. Beginning at 7 a.m. Dec. 14 until 5 p.m., there will be lane...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
thesunpapers.com

DAV needs help to continue free shuttle for veterans

From the rice paddies of Vietnam to the deserts of Iraq and Afghanistan, American soldiers made great sacrifices for this country. They were recognized and honored on Veterans Day in South Jersey with solemn ceremonies and thanks for their military service. Those events were also an opportunity to reflect on veterans after their service, especially those disabled and unable to drive.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Popeyes Restaurant Approved On Busy Road In Ocean County

BRICK – Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is coming to town and will be located beside the Wawa at 1906 Route 88 where the Laurelton Mobile Home Park was once located. During a special Board of Adjustment hearing on November 30, professionals for the applicant JSM @ Martin Blvd. LLC said they were amending their original application for the 2,340 square-foot fast food franchise where a 4,500 square-foot bank was previously approved. (JSM is Jack and Sheryl Morris who developed the Costco shopping center in Brick and are redeveloping half of the former Foodtown site on Route 70).
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
downbeach.com

Water main break on Wellington Avenue

VENTNOR – The city is advising residents and motorists that there is a water main break on Wellington and Little Rock avenues in Ventnor Heights. Crews are on the scene to fix the problem. There will be alternating traffic in that area, but choosing an alternate route will help...
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

North Wildwood mayor responds to DEP lawsuit over dune work

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) filed a lawsuit against North Wildwood last week to prevent the city from installing a steel bulkhead along its 15th Avenue dune. A judge denied the state's request for an immediate injunction to prevent the city from continuing its efforts to install a bulkhead. North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello accused the DEP of not acting quickly enough to protect the city. Rosenello said Hurricane Ian's remnants in early October washed away 80 feet of the 15th Avenue dune, and now only 30 feet are left. If the rest of it...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
97.3 ESPN

When is the New Planet Fitness in Somers Point, NJ Opening?

As many are thinking about what their New Year's resolution might be, the new Planet Fitness in Somers Point might be giving you the chance at getting a head start. Many people have been asking when the new gym, which will be located at 214 New Road, in the spot that was previously occupied by Donna’s Hallmark Shop next to the Acme.
SOMERS POINT, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy