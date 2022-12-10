Read full article on original website
downbeach.com
Shore honors its Guardian Angels during special pinning ceremony
SOMERS POINT – Shore Medical Center held its annual Guardian Angel Pinning Ceremony Dec. 8 to honor 72 Shore employees for providing exceptional patient care. The Guardian Angel program enables grateful patients and families to honor a Shore caregiver with a donation to Shore Medical Center in their honor.
downbeach.com
Be firewise during the holiday season, Margate Fire Chief advises
MARGATE – The Margate Fire Department is advising residents of potential fire hazards during the holiday season. According to the National Fire Protection Agency, December is the leading month for home fires, partly because of the holiday season and colder temperatures. Many winter fires can be prevented by taking...
thesunpapers.com
After COVID pause, Samaritan hosts Celebration of Life
Hospice care provider Samaritan will celebrate 40 plus years of care to families in five counties at its Celebration of Life Gala on Feb. 11. The returning in-person gala will be presented by Holman Enterprises at DoubleTree by Hilton Cherry Hill Philadelphia and will be hosted by Fox 29 meteorologist Kathy Orr. There will also be food and live music by Masquerade.
Dazzling Christmas Lights Display in Collingswood, NJ
You might need your sunglasses when paying a visit this to this festive house in Collingswood. During the holidays, we live for festive, over-the-top Christmas displays. The more lights and decorations the better. This home and business in Collingswood is BEYOND bright!. There are plenty of Santas and snowmen all...
Jersey Shore movie theater from early 1900s opens again but with a modern twist
The smell of fresh popcorn filled the lobby of the Old Movies by The Sea in Wildwood as guests wandered through the newly renovated theater for the first time since it was last operational more than a decade ago. Inside the approximately 40-seat theater, owner Glenn Kingsbury and partner Karen...
downbeach.com
Lucy’s back, and more gorgeous than ever
MARGATE – The Save Lucy Committee announced today that after a very long 15-month, $2.4 million exterior restoration project, Lucy the Elephant will be unveiled at a special ceremony 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. The restoration project, originally projected to take eight months at a cost of $1.3 million,...
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this Winter
The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
New Jersey borough closing barn door on farm animals on residential properties
LAKEHURST – The only place you'll be able to see a goat if you live in Lakehurst will be if you drive to a farm or watch the NFL on Sunday's. The Borough Council is scheduled to vote on Thursday for final passage of an ordinance that would ban farm animals from living on residential properties.
downbeach.com
Water pressure, electricity quickly restored in Longport
LONGPORT – The ongoing work on the borough’s smiley-faced water tower caused a bit of an alarm Monday, when a “perfect storm” of events caused residents to call the borough stating they had no electricity and no water. According to Borough Administrator A. Scott Porter, the...
downbeach.com
Traffic Advisory: Longport-Somers Point bridge
TRENTON – The Route 152 bridge connecting Longport to Somers Point over Broad Thorofare is scheduled to have lane closures with a traffic shift Wednesday as a bridge maintenance painting project continues in Egg Harbor Township. Beginning at 7 a.m. Dec. 14 until 5 p.m., there will be lane...
thesunpapers.com
DAV needs help to continue free shuttle for veterans
From the rice paddies of Vietnam to the deserts of Iraq and Afghanistan, American soldiers made great sacrifices for this country. They were recognized and honored on Veterans Day in South Jersey with solemn ceremonies and thanks for their military service. Those events were also an opportunity to reflect on veterans after their service, especially those disabled and unable to drive.
80-year-old Somers Point, NJ woman overcome with emotion when told of new roof
South Jersey Surprise! 80-year-old Carol Bird's roof was leaking and in need of repair. She had no idea she was about to receive a new roof.
Atlantic City School Board Embarrasses Former Superintendent
It’s beyond embarrassing. Last night, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, former Atlantic City Superintendent of Public Schools Barry Caldwell failed to receive the required number of votes to be rehired. A late agenda item was added in an attempt to hire Caldwell to the position of Acting Director of Operations...
‘Step into’ a holiday Hallmark movie this month in Bordentown, NJ
If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss. I was scrolling on Facebook...
Legendary NYC Steak House Reopening at Borgata Atlantic City
Old Homestead Steak House, which has been a fine dining choice at Borgata Hotel and Casino Atlantic City since it opened in 2003, will reopen after renovations on Thursday, Dec. 22. Reservations are now being accepted. The restaurant has been closed throughout the fall for remodeling. It will reopen with...
Popeyes Restaurant Approved On Busy Road In Ocean County
BRICK – Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is coming to town and will be located beside the Wawa at 1906 Route 88 where the Laurelton Mobile Home Park was once located. During a special Board of Adjustment hearing on November 30, professionals for the applicant JSM @ Martin Blvd. LLC said they were amending their original application for the 2,340 square-foot fast food franchise where a 4,500 square-foot bank was previously approved. (JSM is Jack and Sheryl Morris who developed the Costco shopping center in Brick and are redeveloping half of the former Foodtown site on Route 70).
downbeach.com
Water main break on Wellington Avenue
VENTNOR – The city is advising residents and motorists that there is a water main break on Wellington and Little Rock avenues in Ventnor Heights. Crews are on the scene to fix the problem. There will be alternating traffic in that area, but choosing an alternate route will help...
North Wildwood mayor responds to DEP lawsuit over dune work
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) filed a lawsuit against North Wildwood last week to prevent the city from installing a steel bulkhead along its 15th Avenue dune. A judge denied the state's request for an immediate injunction to prevent the city from continuing its efforts to install a bulkhead. North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello accused the DEP of not acting quickly enough to protect the city. Rosenello said Hurricane Ian's remnants in early October washed away 80 feet of the 15th Avenue dune, and now only 30 feet are left. If the rest of it...
When is the New Planet Fitness in Somers Point, NJ Opening?
As many are thinking about what their New Year's resolution might be, the new Planet Fitness in Somers Point might be giving you the chance at getting a head start. Many people have been asking when the new gym, which will be located at 214 New Road, in the spot that was previously occupied by Donna’s Hallmark Shop next to the Acme.
