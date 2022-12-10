ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon, PA

Penn-Trafford holds off Franklin Regional for PIHL win Monday

Penn-Trafford held off a late rally by Franklin Regional on Monday, as the Warriors notched a 5-3 win against the Panthers in PIHL Class AA action at the Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont. The host Warriors improved to 7-2-0 with the victory, while the Panthers fell to 4-5-1. Although the...
DELMONT, PA
Westmoreland Alumni Q&A with Sarah Liberatore

After her older brothers achieved considerable athletic success at Greensburg Central Catholic, Sarah Liberatore set her own path at Hempfield Area. A standout basketball player for the Spartans, Liberatore has since become a focal point at Florida Institute of Technology. She’s in the spotlight for this edition of the Westmoreland Alum Q&A.
GREENSBURG, PA

