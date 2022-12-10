ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKTV

Ryan Murphy, Torri Huske, 42-year-old win world short course swimming titles

Ryan Murphy won another backstroke title, while 42-year-old Nicholas Santos ended his career by winning at the world short course swimming championships. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/14/ryan-murphy-torri-huske-nicholas-santos-swimming-world-championships-shiort-course-25m/
WKTV

Vince Matthews’ Olympic ban reversed

The lifetime Olympic ban for Vince Matthews, the 400m gold medalist from the 1972 Munich Games, has been lifted. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/12/vince-matthews-olympics-ban-track-and-field-protest/

