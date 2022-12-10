Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Illinois drivers can expect two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – Illinois drivers will see increased gasoline taxes next month, with another increase six months after that. Motor fuel prices in Illinois are down nearly 70 cents a gallon since this time last month. However, the state is set to increase the fuel tax Jan. 1 by 3.1 cents a gallon, for a total of 42.3 cents per gallon, second highest in the U.S. Another increase will occur in the summer on July 1.
khqa.com
New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
fox32chicago.com
Son of former Illinois representative pleads guilty to cheating on taxes
CHICAGO - A son of former state Rep. Edward "Eddie" Acevedo, caught up in the investigation of former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, pleaded guilty Monday to cheating on his taxes to the tune of an estimated $137,000. Michael Acevedo, 36, faces up to three years in prison for...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Flags lowered for Bennett; Speaker Welch in DC; Rivian pauses plans
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a proclamation ordering all flags at state facilities be flown at half-staff until sundown Dec. 19 in honor of Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett, who passed away last week. Bennett died Friday, Dec. 9, from complications from a brain tumor at the age of 45....
wmay.com
Survey shows Illinois small businesses lead the nation in hiring freezes
(The Center Square) – A new survey shows there has been a sharp increase in the number of Illinois small businesses implementing hiring freezes or laying off workers. Alignable’s December Hiring report reveals that 82% of small businesses in Illinois won’t be adding staff, the highest percentage in the country.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
COLA update: $2,900 per month could hit Illinois residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month COLA could for IllinoisPhoto byVladimir Solomianyi/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The recent announcement could thrill many Illinois state residents because soon they could receive a $2,900 per month of COLA payment in their bank account.
advantagenews.com
Witness slips stacking up as Illinois House committee set to hear more gun restrictions Monday
Efforts in Illinois to ban semi-automatic weapons and certain magazines, and restrict who can buy guns to 21 and older, could come sooner than expected. Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he supports banning certain weapons and magazines. He expects state Rep. Bob Morgan’s bill, which also would ban magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds, will be passed within the next six months.
wmay.com
Illinois among most expensive states to run Christmas lights
(The Center Square) – Illinoisans are paying more to run their Christmas lights this year than residents of other Midwest states, a new study reveals. The website HouseMethod.com shows the cost to run Christmas lights has increased 32% this year in Illinois from 2021, one of the biggest increases in the country.
Illinois mandates replacement of lead pipes, but who'll foot the bill?
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Replace, don't repair. An Illinois law that went into effect this year mandates that lead pipes be entirely removed when broken, on the basis that work on or around a lead service line could release particles that contaminate drinking water.National environmental experts applauded Illinois lawmakers for the legislation. But Morning Insider Lauren Victory may have found an unintended consequence bubbling up from the bill."Where is this water coming from?" - It's a question no homeowner ever wants to ask."I'm like, 'OK, what do I do?'" said Di Anne Chudzik, a homeowner in River Grove.Chudzik thought...
Gun rights groups plan lawsuits if Illinois lawmakers pass new restrictions on ‘assault weapons’
(The Center Square) – As lawmakers contemplate a proposal to outlaw the sale of semi-automatic weapons and magazines of 10 rounds or more in Illinois, the governor is bracing for expected lawsuits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on banning the sale of certain types of guns like AR-15 rifles. A proposed bill that achieves that was […]
wmay.com
Lawmakers Begin Hearings Into Proposed Assault Weapons Ban
Illinois lawmakers have begun debating a proposed ban on the sale of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. Supporters of the change invoked last summer’s deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, as well as the Sandy Hook school massacre in Connecticut a decade ago.
wmay.com
Illinois, Other States Reach $10 Billion Opioid Settlement With Walgreens, CVS
Illinois and more than a dozen other states have negotiated a $10 billion settlement with Walgreens and CVS over claims that the chains failed to provide sufficient oversight of prescriptions for highly-addictive opioids. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul was a lead negotiator on the settlement, which will require the companies...
wrmj.com
Ameren Illinois Promoting Assistance Program
The Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends program is designed to help low-to-moderate-income customers of Ameren Illinois. The utility is spreading the word as we head into the cooler months that assistance is available if you are having trouble paying your energy bill. Sue Sams, Executive Director of the program, says this is a program for those who may fall through the cracks otherwise.
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
wglc.net
Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers
BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in northern Illinois are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant early next year. The company said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant will be idled effective Feb. 28. Stellantis blamed rising costs related to the electric vehicle market, and other factors. About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which has produced the Jeep Cherokee since 2017. Layoffs are expected to exceed six months. A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the administration will assist displaced workers and ensure appropriate retraining is available.
Hearings For Illinois' Proposed Assault Weapons Ban Begin Monday. Here's What the Bill Says
Hearings for HB 5855, a wide-ranging gun control bill known as the "Protect Illinois Communities Act" are set to begin Monday at 11 a.m. among Illinois Lawmakers who sit on the House Judiciary committee. Currently, seven states have laws on the books that ban assault weapons in at least some...
Central Illinois Proud
Is a front license plate required in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois...
Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois
Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
Illinois State Rifle Association blasts proposed gun ban
(WTVO) — A proposed Illinois gun ban that some say would violate the Second Amendment continues to draw criticism. Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson told The Center Square that instead of banning or heavily restricting the sale of firearms, the state should place more effort into enforcing current laws. Pearson said had police […]
