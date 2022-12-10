ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

PIX11

Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl, 16: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was taken into custody around 9:05 p.m. and charged with murder in the death of Saniyah Lawrence, police said. Lawrence was found stabbed to the neck […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Police: 2 boys missing from West Farms found

A Bronx mother breathed a sigh of relief as her two missing sons were found safe and sound Monday night. Jenine Campbell’s two sons didn’t show up at school on Friday, and she says she knew something was wrong. “They left, happy, normal, asked me for a juice...
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Victim of Port Jervis train fatality was Wallkill man

PORT JERVIS – The pedestrian struck and killed by a Metro-North train Sunday morning was a 41-year-old Town of Wallkill man. The victim’s name was not released. Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden said that on Sunday, December 11, 2022, city police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a Metro-North commuter train just east of the Fowler Street rail crossing gate adjacent to Riverside Park. The train was making an otherwise regularly scheduled approach into Port Jervis.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Daily Voice

Paterson Man Charged With Illegally Touching Girl, 15

A Paterson man illegally touched a 15-year-old girl, authorities charged. Kenyatta Lighty, 44, was sent to the Passaic County Jail following his arrest last Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Members of her Special Victims Unit charged Lighty with two counts each of fourth-degree...
PATERSON, NJ

