Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
Related
Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl, 16: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was taken into custody around 9:05 p.m. and charged with murder in the death of Saniyah Lawrence, police said. Lawrence was found stabbed to the neck […]
Police ID man shot in the head overnight in the Bronx; suspect at large
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday morning on the Grand Concourse, police say.
Eyewitness News
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
Woman, 48, fatally stabbed in neck at Brooklyn home, person of interest in custody
A 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a Brooklyn home Tuesday morning, authorities said.
wrnjradio.com
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Morris County on Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The multi-vehicle crash was reported at 2:18 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 42.3 in Parsippany-Troy Hills,...
Police: Over $10,000 stolen in Spring Valley burglary; suspect located
The crime occurred Thursday night at a residence on Bethune Boulevard, police say.
Firefighters Respond To Tractor Trailer Rollover, Car Fire On I-287 In Purchase In Same Hour
One fire department in Westchester County faced a busy afternoon after responding to both a tractor-trailer rollover and a car fire on the same highway just minutes apart from each other. On Monday, Dec. 12 at around 1:25 p.m., firefighters responded to the ramp from Interstate 687 to Interstate 287...
Drug dealer convicted in Newark killing. He shot victim 11 times, authorities say.
A jury has convicted an Essex County man of murder and a slew of other charges for a shooting nearly four years ago that killed a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said Tuesday. Darryl Watson, 28, of Newark, was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Fred Sims on...
N.J. driver killed in Garden State Parkway crash tried to drive across highway, police say
A fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, N.J. Saturday morning occurred when an 88-year-old woman tried to drive from the right shoulder across three lanes of the highway and was struck by an SUV, the New Jersey State Police reported Sunday. Joan Butler of West Orange...
Men In Porsche Steal Woman's SUV As She Pumps Gas At LI Gas Station, Police Say
Police on Long Island are searching for three suspects in a white Porsche Cayenne who allegedly stole a woman's Range Rover as she pumped gas, dragging her for a short distance.The incident occurred in Glen Head at the 76 station at 676 Glen Cove Road around 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13.According to N…
New Brunswick Man Charged In Fatal DWI Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old Woman: Prosecutor
A Middlesex County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 20-year-old woman, authorities said. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Jose Manuel Garcia-Vazquez of New Brunswick was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, third-degree causing a death while unlicensed, and driving while intoxicated, they said.
Authorities: 1 injured in large commercial kitchen fire in Linden
At least one person was hurt when a fire broke out at a commercial kitchen in Linden on Tuesday morning.
News 12
Police: 2 boys missing from West Farms found
A Bronx mother breathed a sigh of relief as her two missing sons were found safe and sound Monday night. Jenine Campbell’s two sons didn’t show up at school on Friday, and she says she knew something was wrong. “They left, happy, normal, asked me for a juice...
Caught! Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Caught In Westchester County, Police Say
A man wanted for attempted murder in another state was found in Westchester County thanks to a chance observation by a police officer. On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 7:40 p.m., an officer in Harrison noticed an expired New Jersey temporary license plate on a vehicle on Westchester Avenue and pull…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Victim of Port Jervis train fatality was Wallkill man
PORT JERVIS – The pedestrian struck and killed by a Metro-North train Sunday morning was a 41-year-old Town of Wallkill man. The victim’s name was not released. Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden said that on Sunday, December 11, 2022, city police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a Metro-North commuter train just east of the Fowler Street rail crossing gate adjacent to Riverside Park. The train was making an otherwise regularly scheduled approach into Port Jervis.
Ex-Con Dealing Heroin, Cocaine Convicted Of Heartless Murder In Newark
A 28-year-old convicted drug dealer from Newark has been convicted of murder along with various drug and firearm charges for shooting a 29-year-old man in the head in 2019, authorities said. Darryl Watson was convicted on 10 counts of the various charges in connection with the Feb. 7, 2019 killing...
Firefighters battle flames, ice in blaze at ShopRite food prep building
One worker was hospitalized and several others evacuated after a fire broke out shortly after midnight Tuesday in a ShopRite food-preparation building in Union County, authorities said. The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. inside “World Class Kitchens Commissary – Saker ShopRites” in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in...
Two Newark assailants charged with shooting death of 16-year-old
Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City March 29, 2021 according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, with a separate charge of an unlawful possession...
Paterson Man Charged With Illegally Touching Girl, 15
A Paterson man illegally touched a 15-year-old girl, authorities charged. Kenyatta Lighty, 44, was sent to the Passaic County Jail following his arrest last Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Members of her Special Victims Unit charged Lighty with two counts each of fourth-degree...
hudsontv.com
2 Newark Men Charged With 2021 Murder of 16-Year Old Jersey City Resident
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City on March 29, 2021. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-1a, a crime of the first...
Comments / 1