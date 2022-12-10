DFD warns residents about potential fire hazards of holiday decorations
While people experience the joy of the holiday season, the Detroit Fire Department warns residents about the potential fire hazards of holiday decorations and urges them to take precautions to ensure that their families remain safe this season.
For more information about Christmas fire safety, visit detroitmi.gov/departments/detroit-fire-department/community-relations/holiday-fire-safety or contact the Detroit Fire Marshal Division at (313) 596-2968.
