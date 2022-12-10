ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

DFD warns residents about potential fire hazards of holiday decorations

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMkAe_0je97sTc00

While people experience the joy of the holiday season, the Detroit Fire Department warns residents about the potential fire hazards of holiday decorations and urges them to take precautions to ensure that their families remain safe this season.

For more information about Christmas fire safety, visit detroitmi.gov/departments/detroit-fire-department/community-relations/holiday-fire-safety or contact the Detroit Fire Marshal Division at (313) 596-2968.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

White Christmas? You may be dreaming

Good morning. It's another cloudy Wednesday here in metro Detroit. But today, it's the weather we see on Christmas Day that researchers are studying. I think everyone likes to wake up to the magic of a snowy Christmas morning, right? How else would Santa land his sleigh? But for us, chances of...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Wayne County Sheriff gives gifts during traffic stops

Lots of drivers were pulled over today and had no idea what they did wrong. Turns out, they did nothing wrong. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department just wanted to be a blessing for people in need as the holidays approached.Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said today's event is known as Santa on Patrol."It makes me feel great, I've always I've always been a giver," Sheriff Washington said. This year's event was sponsored by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, LAHC, or Leadership Advancing & Helping Communities, and Kroger.  "I've protected and served this community for 40 years and in law enforcement and it's...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak house fire under investigation

Royal Oak fire officials say they are still investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out Monday morning. The house is a duplex that contains two separate apartments at 503 E. Girard. Royal Oak Fire Marshall Shawn Lambouris said someone in the neighborhood reported seeing flames and called...
ROYAL OAK, MI
metroparent.com

Experience a Winter Wonderland at Decked Out Detroit

Looking for something new to do while in downtown Detroit? There is a ton of fun for all ages located across from Campus Martius Park at Decked Out Detroit. For the first time ever, the Monroe Street Midway has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland – with Winter Bumper Cars, Puck Putt hockey-golf, an arcade and a 20-foot-high, 80-foot-long Arctic Slide.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

City of the Week: 2022 Pleasant Ridge Photo Gallery

Kevin is part of the WCSX Workforce and on the job in Pleasant Ridge!. Residents of Pleasant Ridge enjoy an awesome community center! "Sorry Folks, Pool's Closed!!..." The Veteran's monument at Memorial Park on Woodward in Pleasant Ridge. Joel meets Ray in Pleasant Ridge. Check Out The Museum Hours. This...
PLEASANT RIDGE, MI
Axios Detroit

Winters are warming around Detroit, but expect snow

Data: NOAA; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios VisualsDetroit's average winter temperature has warmed 4.6 degrees since 1970. Why it matters: Less cold can mean more mosquitoes and ticks, problems for fruit crops and ecosystem changes, according to the nonprofit research and journalism organization Climate Central's winter weather analysis this year.Our temperature change is more extreme than the United States overall, which saw a 3.3-degree change across 238 places measured nationwide over the last 52 years, according to Climate Central. Yes, but: That doesn't mean we won't see substantial snowfall or big storms this year. Climate change could be making snowstorms more potent,...
DETROIT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Vet care needed for pets of homeless owners

LANSING – Requests for help for pets of homeless people are rising compared to the previous year and nonprofits hope to help. The Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor plans to launch a low-cost and free mobile clinic for people who can’t afford veterinary care for their pets, said clinic director Gary Evans.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy