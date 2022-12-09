Read full article on original website
Misouri State Highway Patrol announces Trooper Caleb Hirner’s transfer to Marion and Ralls counties
Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces the following transfer effective January 6, 2023. Trooper Caleb L. Hirner will transfer from Troop B, Zone 3, Chariton and Linn counties, to Zone 8, Marion and Ralls counties. Hirner was appointed to the Patrol on January 6, 2020, as a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 109th Recruit Class. He is a native of New London, Missouri, and graduated from Mark Twain High School in Center, Missouri.
More puppies dumped in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — There has been another litter of puppies dumped in Macon County, Mo., according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office. The puppies were found abandoned at the Macon County Fairgrounds in Macon on Saturday morning. A little later in the day, the sheriff's office posted...
Four Hannibal murder suspects seek bond reductions
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Four of the five people being charged with assault and murder in the death of a Hannibal man in October appeared in court Friday. All four were scheduled for bond reduction hearings; however, the only case that moved forward was Thomas Payne. He was denied a bond reduction on the grounds that he was on felony probation at the time of his latest arrest.
The 1924 Travelers Hotel in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decades and now it's an apartment building
Travelers Hotel, Kirksville, Missouri (Adair County).Photo byDavid Shane, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2009, the Travelers Hotel in Kirksville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This four-story historic hotel was constructed in 1923-1924, and it's located at 301 West Washington Street. When the building was nominated to be included on the NRHP, it was vacant. The owner of the building in 2009 was Travelers Hotel Apartments, LP.
Wow, this New Mt. Sterling, Illinois Place Even Has a Sweet Lake
I've probably seen a zillion vacation possibilities in Missouri and Illinois so it's frankly kind of hard to impress me. This new Mt. Sterling place managed to do the impossible mainly because it has a very sweet private lake. From what I can tell, this is a completely new addition...
MUDDY RIVER GEMS: Perry Carousel
Mark McDonald takes you to Perry, Missouri, where the community came together to restore a piece of history that brings back old memories and allows people to make new ones. Muddy River Gems is produced by Randy Phillips. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story...
Cedar Rapids man cited after single vehicle accident in Keokuk
Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Police Department has cited a Cedar Rapids man following a single-vehicle accident. The Daily Gate City reports that, on Thursday, December 8th, 30-year-old Dakota Lee Rogers of Cedar Rapids was driving a pickup truck northbound in the 200 block of Carbide Lane. Rogers then blacked out...
Quincy, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Fonza to receive George M. Irwin Lifetime Achievement Award during Arts Quincy gala
QUINCY — Musical educator and Quincy native Les Fonza will be awarded the George M. Irwin Lifetime Achievement Award for Music and Performing Arts during Arts Quincy’s 75th anniversary gala on Saturday, Dec. 10. The award is in recognition of a lifetime of commitment and dedication to excellence...
QPD Blotter for December 10, 2022
Jalen Coleman (19) Champaign, IL for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway on 12-3-22. NTA. Christin E Dillion (50) Quincy for FTA Fighting at 537 Vermont. Lodged. Ameren reports the theft of an electrical meter from 535 N 8th.
Quincy woman facing DUI charge after Friday afternoon crash on Illinois 96
QUINCY — A Quincy woman was seriously injured in a Friday afternoon crash north of Quincy. A 2016 Chevy Cruze driven by Stacy Meyer, 49, of Quincy, was stopped on Illinois 96, just north of U.S. 24, facing south just before 3:30 p.m. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said Meyer attempted to make a U-turn and pulled into traffic. Meyer’s vehicle was struck by a southbound 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Brigita Miller, 28, of Quincy.
Clarence woman injured in crash
CLARENCE, Mo. (KHQA) — A Clarence, Mo., woman on Thursday was injured in a two vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Elm Street and Highway 151 in Clarence in Shelby County. Around 9:15 p.m., an SUV was traveling northbound on the highway when a Chevrolet Impala, driven...
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Henry County, Iowa
A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
Salvation Army seeking volunteers to pack Christmas baskets on Dec. 19
QUINCY — The Salvation Army needs volunteers to help pack Christmas food baskets on Monday, Dec. 19, beginning at 10 a.m. Volunteers may register by calling Tina Lewis at 217-231-5626. The Salvation Army provided 1,600 Christmas food baskets last year for families in the Quincy and Hannibal area. Contributions...
Five Quincy Notre dame students named All-State musicians
QUINCY — Five Quincy Notre Dame students were recently named 2023 Illinois All-State Musicians. Auditions were held throughout the state involving nearly 300 Illinois high schools. The students will participate in the Illinois Music Education Association All-State Music Conference Jan. 26-28, 2023. Students named as all-state musicians are:. Martie...
Quincy University senior named Lincoln Academy Student Laureate
QUINCY — The Lincoln Academy of Illinois named Quincy University senior Jordan Heeter of Kenosha, Wis., a recipient of the Lincoln Academy Student Laureate Award for 2022. The award is presented to a senior from each four-year college or university in Illinois who demonstrates excellence in the classroom and leadership throughout the campus and community.
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022
On 11/30/2022 at 5:24 PM Annette M. Hannig of Versailles struck a deer on RT 99. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. No injuries were reported. On 11/28/2022 at 10:04 AM Cody R. Harman of Mt. Sterling received a citation for Failure to Wear Seat Belt on Pittsfield Rd @ Main St. and was given a court date of 12/12/2022.
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
Around the Tri States: Pay raises for two WIU employee groups; juvenile arrested for threats
One of the groups represents nearly 90 building service employees at Western Illinois University. Their 2% pay hike is retroactive to July 1. The other agreement covers close to 70 clerical workers. They will receive a raise of one-dollar an hour, also retroactive to July 1. In both cases, the...
