District 205 December personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?
Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, meeting:. PERSONNEL ITEMS FOR BOARD APPROVAL DECEMBER 12, 2022 CERTIFIED STAFF. BOARD ACKNOWLEDGES THE FOLLOWING. TERMINATIONS/RESIGNATIONS/RETIREMENTS:. Ivania Santoyo, 4 hour per day Satellite Kitchen Assistant at King Elementary School, resigned, effective November...
977wmoi.com
SHIELD Program on Monmouth College Campus Coming to an End
This message is to announce that the campus testing program conducted through SHIELD will end effective this Friday, December 9. Please note that the Student Health Center will still continue to provide testing for symptomatic students. The SHIELD program has served the campus and the greater Monmouth-Warren County community very...
25newsnow.com
What’s Happening in Central Illinois - December 11
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening around Central Illinois on December 11, 2022. The annual family holiday tradition is here! “The Nutcracker” features 100 of Peoria Ballet’s dancers, professional guest artists, and live music from Heartland Festival Orchestra. When: 2pm. Where:...
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
muddyrivernews.com
School board filings underway
QUINCY — Five people have filed to run for the Quincy School Board as filings for the 2023 consolidated election have begun throughout Illinois. Three incumbents — Quincy School Board President Shelley Arns and board members Jim Whitfield and LaTonya Brock filed on Monday’s first day of filing.
wmay.com
Authorities ID Woman Found In Sangamon River
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
muddyrivernews.com
Robbin Bumbry remembered with tree planting at Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex
Marissa Radcliffe, left, executive director of the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex, speaks during a tree planting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9. Pictured from left are Tyrone Bumbry, brother of Robbin Bumbry; Bob Terstriep, Beth Young, Rome Frericks, Jan Leimbach, Ed Holthaus and Corrine Duryea, all members of the Quincy Tree Commission. | Photo courtesy of Quincy Tree Commission.
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County Health Department to offer lab draw program beginning Jan. 3
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department’s new lab draw program will begin Jan. 3, 2023. This is cost-effective program is ideal for uninsured, under-insured and high deductible insurance plans. Lab draws will be Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 8 a.m....
Quincy, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
wlds.com
Missing Person in Petersburg Found in Sangamon River
muddyrivernews.com
‘Today is one step closer to being somebody I want to be’: RISE program celebrates three graduates
QUINCY — Kenneth Silman had been in and out of trouble with drugs and the law for 25 years. He had even been clean at one point for 3½ years, only to relapse when his father died. When he was sentenced to the RISE program in May 2021...
thelaseronline.com
Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!
From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our third $500 winner drawn at random Monday (12/12/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Heidi! Our final drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 19. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
muddyrivernews.com
Cassady Martial Arts Academy now open in Macomb
MACOMB, Ill. — The Ambassador Committee of the Macomb Area Chamber held a ribbon cutting on Nov. 30 for Cassady Martial Arts Academy Royce Gracie Jiu Jitsu Macomb at 1601 W. Jackson, Suite 202. Owners Michelle and Andy Cassady and staff are dedicated to changing the lives of people...
afscme31.org
Rushville exposure incident underscores need for mail safety
A security therapy aide (STA) at the state of Illinois’ Rushville Treatment and Detention Center nearly died in October after coming into contact with an unknown substance sent to the facility by mail. She was ultimately saved after first responders gave her three doses of Narcan. Rushville houses individuals...
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County Board approves flat tax levy, needs to upgrade IT to work with jail and QPD
QUINCY — The Adams County Board is banking on an increase in assessed property value to maintain its revenues without raising taxes themselves. The Board unanimously approved a 0.79659 cent tax rate at Tuesday night’s meeting. While it is technically a slight decrease from last year’s 0.81188 rate, an expected 4.2 percent increase in equalized assessed valuation (EAV), means the county portion of a property owners tax bill should remain relatively the same.
khqa.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in Henry County head-on crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed in an afternoon crash in Henry County. It happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of 260th Street in New London. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a truck driven by Norman E. Hirschy,...
wdbr.com
Coroner ID’s body found in river
