Amgen raises quarterly dividend by 10% to $2.13
The dividend will be paid on March 8, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2023.
Here’s Why Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Surged 26% Yesterday
Fluence Energy stock rallied on Tuesday’s trading session on a narrower-than-feared quarterly loss in Q4 and record-high revenue growth. Shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) skyrocketed more than 26% on Tuesday after the company reported strong growth in Q4 revenues and offered upbeat guidance for 2023. The company provides energy storage solutions along with cloud-based software for renewables and storage.
Can Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Beat Q4 Estimates Despite a Tough Housing Market?
Leading homebuilder Lennar’s upcoming fiscal Q4 results will give investors more clarity about the company’s ability to navigate a challenging housing backdrop as buyers’ affordability continues to be impacted by high mortgage rates and inflation. Leading homebuilder Lenner (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to announce its results for the...
Lion Electric Stock (TSE:LEV) Plunges 18% after Equity Raise. More Dilution to Come?
The Lion Electric Company just diluted shareholders by a noticeable amount, and the stock fell 18% as a result. Given its fundamentals, it’s likely that there will be more dilution in the future. Earlier today, The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV)(NYSE:LEV), which manufactures electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, announced an...
Avidity Biosciences Stock Soars after Positive RNA Data
Shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) soared as much as 91% in today’s trading session, although it has pulled back since then. This can be attributed to the good news about its small interfering RNA candidate, which delivered the RNA into muscle for the first time. The treatment is being...
Wedbush Keeps Their Hold Rating on Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)
In a report released today, Andreas Argyrides from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $3.51. According to TipRanks, Argyrides is an analyst with an average return of -8.1% and a...
Amgen price target raised to $299 from $297 at Piper Sandler
Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond raised the firm’s price target on Amgen (AMGN) to $299 from $297 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after the company reached a deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP). The analyst states that he sees measurable earnings accretion beginning in 2024 and a solid increase in the revenue trajectory by over 400bps by bolting this business onto Amgen’s existing infrastructure.
Is SBA Communications Stock (NASDAQ:SBAC) Overvalued Despite Impeccable Fundamentals?
SBA Communications’ unique qualities shield the company from the tough conditions in the real estate sector. Nevertheless, the stock’s pricy valuation could limit investors’ future return prospects. SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) features some special qualities that have come in handy lately. Still, it’s likely that investors overvalue...
EV Maker Faraday Future Soars Higher on Rising Volumes
EV maker Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) continues to soar higher on elevated volumes. FFIE shares have seen an average trading volume of nearly 40 million shares in the last 10 days even as short interest in the stock remains high at nearly 21% at present. This rise in volumes...
Analysts Recommend These 2 Stocks — One Has a 15% Dividend
Wall Street’s top analysts have been recommending Granite Point and Mobileye recently. Let’s take a look at why analysts arrived at their bullish convictions. Seasoned investors know that a downturn can be turned into an opportunity to strengthen portfolios. However, buying the right stocks that will survive the downturn and emerge stronger is the key to long-term wealth creation. TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool helps investors build good portfolios by offering a comprehensive view of the stocks that top Wall Street analysts are recommending right now. Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) are two stocks that have been recommended by the best-performing Wall Street analysts over the past two days.
New Buy Rating for Boeing (BA), the Technology Giant
RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Boeing (BA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares opened today at $191.11. According to TipRanks, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 57.97% success...
J.P. Morgan Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Pilbara Minerals Limited (PILBF)
In a report released yesterday, Al Harvey from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Pilbara Minerals Limited (PILBF – Research Report), with a price target of A$4.80. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $3.09. Harvey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Star...
Inotiv Stock Plunges 24% on Weak Revenue Guidance
Shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ: NOTV) plunged more than 24% in Monday’s trading session. This can be attributed to a couple of factors. Firstly, its revenue guidance came in at $547.7 million for Fiscal Year 2022, which was lower than the consensus forecast of approximately $551 million. Secondly, the company’s...
Here’s What to Expect From Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) Q2 Results Today
Oracle is slated to report its second-quarter Fiscal 2023 results on December 12. Analysts predict that the company’s Q2 earnings will decline, while revenues will increase from the year-ago quarter. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to report its second-quarter Fiscal 2023 results on December 12, after the market closes. The...
Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on Carriage Services (CSV)
In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Carriage Services (CSV – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares opened today at $25.11. According to TipRanks, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and...
Notable open interest changes for December 12th
Friday’s total option volume of 39.0 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 3.87 million calls and 4.06 million puts. Credit Suisse (CS), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 87k Credit Suisse (CS) Jan-23 9.9 calls, 58k Credit Suisse (CS) Dec-22 1.9 puts, 38k Nikola (NKLA) Jan-23 5 calls, 38k Nikola (NKLA) Jan-23 5 puts and 37k Credit Suisse (CS) Jan-24 9.9 calls.
Vail Resorts (MTN) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus
In a report released on December 12, Jeffrey Stantial from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Vail Resorts (MTN – Research Report), with a price target of $261.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $266.94. According to TipRanks, Stantial is an analyst with an average return of...
3 Reasons Why Scotiabank Stock (TSE:BNS) Can Outperform the Market
Bank of Nova Scotia stock is well off its highs. As a result, it now has a 6% dividend yield and solid upside potential. At current levels, it looks like a good stock to consider. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS), also known as Scotiabank, is one of the largest...
Here’s Why Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) $4B Dividend Payout Plan Gets Delayed Again
A Washington state court has extended the temporary halt on Albertson’s special dividend payment of about $4 billion. Albertsons’ (NYSE:ACI) plans to distribute a special dividend of $6.85 per common share to its shareholders has to remain on hold for some more time. The Washington state court extended an existing temporary restraining order, which is keeping Albertsons from paying $4 billion in dividends. The extension is basically to give Washington state’s Attorney General an opportunity to appeal the court’s decision.
Horizon Therapeutics downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargpo
Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila downgraded Horizon Therapeutics to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $116.50, down from $118, after the company reached deal to be acquired by Amgen (AMGN) for $116.50 per share. See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
