A state senator will move, once again, to make it a felony to shoot and kill a police dog. Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville, who represents both Platte and Buchanan Counties in the Missouri Senate, ran out of time last session to move his bill, which he calls Max’s Law in honor of K-9 Max, the St. Joseph police dog shot and killed in late June of 2021 in the line of duty. Luetkemeyer says the law would not only help protect animals, but the humans they serve.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO