Kansas State

St. Joseph Post

AG: Kan. to receive at least $77M in opioid settlement

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Monday announced that his office has secured at least $77 million for Kansas as part of settlements with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores, according to a statement from the AG's office.
St. Joseph Post

🎥 Drone footage shows extent of Kansas oil spill

An oil leak from the Keystone Pipeline is estimated to have released 14,000 barrels, or about 588,000 gallons. The spill spread over pasture ground, and some went into Mill Creek, about five miles northeast of Washington, Kansas. Since the leak became known late Wednesday night, crews have begun working on...
St. Joseph Post

Lawmakers push to restrict foreign ownership of Mo. farmland

Citing concerns about the environment, food security and the fate of family farmers, Missouri legislators have filed several bills that would restrict foreign ownership of agricultural land. Both Democratic and Republican senators have pre-filed bills ahead of the January start of the 2023 Missouri General Assembly session to halt foreign...
St. Joseph Post

Medical marijuana proposal expected in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA — After months of meetings, compiling data and listening to research, lawmakers say they’re ready to take another shot at legalizing medical marijuana. Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, and chair of the 2022 Special Committee on Medical Marijuana, said he planned to introduce a medical marijuana bill at the beginning of the January legislative session. Olson said passing legislation out of committee would be too difficult, and he planned to introduce it in the Senate as an alternative approach.
St. Joseph Post

Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
St. Joseph Post

Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare

TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
St. Joseph Post

Senator will try, once again, to pass Max's Law

A state senator will move, once again, to make it a felony to shoot and kill a police dog. Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville, who represents both Platte and Buchanan Counties in the Missouri Senate, ran out of time last session to move his bill, which he calls Max’s Law in honor of K-9 Max, the St. Joseph police dog shot and killed in late June of 2021 in the line of duty. Luetkemeyer says the law would not only help protect animals, but the humans they serve.
St. Joseph Post

Graves sees opportunity in divided government

Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves sees reason for optimism as Congress gets set to operate as a divided government once again. While Republicans took control of the House, the Senate remains in the hands of the Democrats. Graves, a Republican, says House Republicans need to begin the next session of...
St. Joseph Post

