The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
Cris Cyborg drops opponent, wins pro boxing debut by unanimous decision
Cris Cyborg is now an undefeated professional boxer. On Saturday, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion laced up the boxing gloves for the second time in 2022 to take on fellow MMA veteran Gabrielle Holloway. The four-round pro boxing bout served as the co-main event under Terence Crawford vs....
Manny Pacquiao generates smiles, sporadic action in lighthearted exhibition
That’s the best way to defend Manny Pacquiao’s pay-per-view exhibition with martial artist and social media star DK Yoo on Saturday in Seoul, South Korea. The future Hall of Famer, reportedly 160 pounds, threw some serious punches — putting his inexperienced opponent down a few times — but the matchup of 43-year-olds was mostly fun and games.
Twitter reacts to Paddy Pimblett's controversial decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett continued the unbeaten run to start his octagon tenure on Saturday when he defeated Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) emerged on top from his first pay-per-view opportunity with a controversial unanimous decision win over Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in their lightweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Terence Crawford stops David Avanesyan to keep welterweight belt
Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year.
Teofimo Lopez-Sandor Martin and Terence Crawford-David Avanesyan live results and analysis
Former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jr. takes on Sandor Martin in a junior welterweight bout. Follow live.
Boxing Scene
Avanesyan: One-Hundred Percent, Terence Crawford Will Be My Seventh Knockout In A Row
The official pre-fight weigh-in on Friday will mark five years to the day of the last time David Avanesyan saw a fight go to the scorecards. Seven straight fights have ended in the distance—a stoppage loss to then-unbeaten Egidijus Kavaliauskas followed by a six-fight knockout streak. Avanesyan vows to continue that run through the biggest fight of his career, on the road versus WBO welterweight champ Terence Crawford at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska (Saturday, BLK Prime Pay-Per-View/PPV.com, $39.99).
Magomed Ankalaev opens up on UFC 282 post-fight interview: “I know I won that fight”
Magomed Ankalaev has cleared the air following his split draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282. Ankalaev and Blachowicz stepped up on short notice to save the UFC 282 card. They fought for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. The title was vacated by Jiří Procházka, who suffered a shoulder injury while preparing for a planned rematch with Glover Teixeira.
Dana White: Jared Gordon's 'horrible' game plan gave fight away to Paddy Pimblett
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White was critical of Paddy Pimblett’s opponent in the co-main event of UFC 282. Jared Gordon went the distance with Pimblett in a tight three-round contest. However, the official judges’ scorecards caused quite a stir in the MMA community when Pimblett was announced as the unanimous winner, as many believed Gordon did enough to win the fight.
Bryce Mitchell reacts after suffering submission loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 282: “It really wasn’t me out there”
Bryce Mitchell has issued a statement after suffering his first career loss to Ilia Topuria at Saturday’s UFC 282 event in Las Vegas. Mitchell (15-1 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a perfect record of 6-0 inside of the Octagon. ‘Thug Nasty’ was coming off a win over Edson Barboza in his most previous effort at March’s UFC 272 event.
Dana White's response to 'terrible' UFC 282 headliner? Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant title
LAS VEGAS – Since when is UFC president Dana White one to matchmake immediately after an event? When the night ends without a champion being crowned. With the UFC 282 headliner ending in a split draw, the promotion is moving in a different direction with the vacant light heavyweight title Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) was declared a split draw Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, leaving the 205-pound title up for grabs.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
Boxing takeaways: The dance resumes for Crawford and Spence while Teofimo Lopez loses his magic
Terence Crawford added another title defense to his resume, while Josh Warrington lost his title and Teofimo Lopez is still looking for answers.
Boxing Scene
Broner on New Deal with Streaming Platform: ‘The Money Is Real, Fellas'
There may be a lot of questions concerning boxing’s newest entrant, but money shouldn’t be one of them, according to Adrien Broner. The multiple division champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, recently announced a partnership with BLK Prime, a hitherto unknown subscription streaming service that made a splash in boxing last month after it revealed it would be promoting Terence Crawford’s 147-pound title fight with David Avanesyan. The news surprised boxing fans as it appeared that Crawford, the WBO titlist, was headed toward a showdown with WBC, WBA, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship. A few days later, BLK Prime announced a separate multi-fight deal with Broner.
Boxing Scene
Forrest: I'm Gonna Take Jared Anderson Into Deep Waters, Like I Do Everyone, See How He Does
NEW YORK – Jerry Forrest doesn’t think any of Jared Anderson’s first 12 opponents were equipped to take the young knockout artist where Forrest will lead him Saturday night. The skillful, tough Forrest has fought numerous heavyweight contenders, nearly pulled off two upsets that resulted in back-to-back...
ng-sportingnews.com
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo result: Legendary former world champion proves too strong in exhibition bout
To go along with a busy weekend in the combat sports world, Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring for the first time since August 2021, securing the unanimous decision victory over DK Yoo in an exhibition bout. Held at the Korea International Exhibition Center, the 43-year-old proved far too strong...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Scene
Sandor Martin: I Clearly Won Lopez Fight, Ref Didn't Count a Knockdown
Madison Square Garden, New York City - Former European champion Sandor Martin (40-3, 13 KOs) was not happy with the officiating for his fight with former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs), who made his second appearance at junior welterweight. Martin accepted the fight on a few weeks' notice...
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu has the power to unseat Jermell Charlo
By Jake Tiernan: Jermell Charlo is facing his first real threat to his short seven-month reign as the four-belt undisputed champion when he faces the powerful Tim Tszyu late next month on January 28th on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Paradise, Nevada, U.S. Most would agree that Tszyu...
TMZ.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Shows Off Boxing Skills, Not Interested In Celeb Fight
Tekashi 6ix9ine has been spending a ton of time in the boxing gym recently ... but those looking to see him settle his many beefs in the ring are SOL -- 'cause TMZ Sports is told the rapper is NOT interested in taking a celebrity fight. The New York rapper...
