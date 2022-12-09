ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition

Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
Twitter reacts to Paddy Pimblett's controversial decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett continued the unbeaten run to start his octagon tenure on Saturday when he defeated Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) emerged on top from his first pay-per-view opportunity with a controversial unanimous decision win over Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in their lightweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Avanesyan: One-Hundred Percent, Terence Crawford Will Be My Seventh Knockout In A Row

The official pre-fight weigh-in on Friday will mark five years to the day of the last time David Avanesyan saw a fight go to the scorecards. Seven straight fights have ended in the distance—a stoppage loss to then-unbeaten Egidijus Kavaliauskas followed by a six-fight knockout streak. Avanesyan vows to continue that run through the biggest fight of his career, on the road versus WBO welterweight champ Terence Crawford at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska (Saturday, BLK Prime Pay-Per-View/PPV.com, $39.99).
Dana White: Jared Gordon's 'horrible' game plan gave fight away to Paddy Pimblett

LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White was critical of Paddy Pimblett’s opponent in the co-main event of UFC 282. Jared Gordon went the distance with Pimblett in a tight three-round contest. However, the official judges’ scorecards caused quite a stir in the MMA community when Pimblett was announced as the unanimous winner, as many believed Gordon did enough to win the fight.
Dana White's response to 'terrible' UFC 282 headliner? Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant title

LAS VEGAS – Since when is UFC president Dana White one to matchmake immediately after an event? When the night ends without a champion being crowned. With the UFC 282 headliner ending in a split draw, the promotion is moving in a different direction with the vacant light heavyweight title Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) was declared a split draw Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, leaving the 205-pound title up for grabs.
Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
Broner on New Deal with Streaming Platform: ‘The Money Is Real, Fellas'

There may be a lot of questions concerning boxing’s newest entrant, but money shouldn’t be one of them, according to Adrien Broner. The multiple division champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, recently announced a partnership with BLK Prime, a hitherto unknown subscription streaming service that made a splash in boxing last month after it revealed it would be promoting Terence Crawford’s 147-pound title fight with David Avanesyan. The news surprised boxing fans as it appeared that Crawford, the WBO titlist, was headed toward a showdown with WBC, WBA, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship. A few days later, BLK Prime announced a separate multi-fight deal with Broner.
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings

The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Tim Tszyu has the power to unseat Jermell Charlo

By Jake Tiernan: Jermell Charlo is facing his first real threat to his short seven-month reign as the four-belt undisputed champion when he faces the powerful Tim Tszyu late next month on January 28th on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Paradise, Nevada, U.S. Most would agree that Tszyu...
