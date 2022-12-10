Read full article on original website
BBC
Junior Eurovision: France wins song contest as UK comes fifth
France has won this year's Junior Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in Yerevan, Armenia. Thirteen year old Lissandro won with 203 points for his song Oh Maman! beating hosts Armenia in second place, Georgia third, and Ireland fourth. The United Kingdom came fifth overall with 146 points - although...
BBC
World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco
The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - have safely returned home to Mali after spending the first 19 months of their lives in Morocco. The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive. Ahead of...
BBC
Sam Bankman-Fried: FTX founder arrested in Bahamas
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been arrested in The Bahamas, the country's attorney general has said. He is scheduled to appear on Tuesday in a magistrates' court in the Caribbean country's capital, Nassau. Police said Mr Bankman-Fried, 30, was arrested for "financial offences" against laws...
Soccer-Proud Moroccans hail World Cup team but rue defeat felt in Africa and Arab world
DOHA/RABAT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moroccans slumped with disappointment on Wednesday after their team's semi-final defeat to France, but were still pumped with pride for a World Cup run that spurred tears of joy across Africa and the Arab world.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Rashford, Guardiola, Mount, Gvardiol, Dalot, Felix, Ramos
Paris St-Germain are willing to make 25-year-old England striker Marcus Rashford, whose contract with Manchester United runs out in the summer, one of football's best-paid players. (Mirror) Manager Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will exercise an option to extend the deals of Rashford and 23-year-old Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot...
Morocco fans gather in New Jersey for World Cup watch party
This World Cup semifinal match is a special one. Morocco made history by becoming the first African nation and first Arab nation to reach this point in the tournament.
BBC
New US special envoy to NI expected 'very soon'
A US special envoy for Northern Ireland will be appointed "very soon", a former Irish ambassador to the US has said. The role has been vacant since Mick Mulvaney quit in January 2021, having served less than a year during the Trump administration. There has been speculation the announcement could...
BBC
Steve Cooper: Nottingham Forest 'under no illusion' in bid for Premier League results
Boss Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest's difficult Premier League return has left them "under no illusion" about what it takes to get results in the top flight. Forest have lost eight and won just three of their 15 games since ending their 23-year Premier League exile. Victory against Crystal Palace...
BBC
Manchester City considering plans to expand Etihad Stadium capacity to more than 60,000
Manchester City are considering expansion plans that would increase the capacity of their Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000. The club, who are undertaking feasibility studies, are exploring options to expand the North Stand and also create a covered fan zone. Previous expansion in 2015 increased capacity to the current...
BBC
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo training at former club after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been using Real Madrid's training base to keep fit after Portugal's World Cup exit. After his contract at Manchester United was cancelled last month, Ronaldo is free to join another club on 1 January. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a big-money offer for the 37-year-old forward,...
