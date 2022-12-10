Read full article on original website
Dumped Bristol dog trapped in cat carrier gets new home
A terrified dog found abandoned in a park bush inside a cat carrier has been rescued and will soon be adopted. The Dachshund, now named Sienna, was discovered by a member of the public in Bristol, and was taken in by Bristol Animal Rescue Centre. Vets were concerned she was...
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
Cars stolen while drivers left them defrosting in West Lothian
Police are warning drivers not to leave their cars while defrosting them following the theft of two vehicles in West Lothian. The drivers had left their cars after switching them on to let the heaters defrost windows. On Sunday, a black Volkswagen Passat was stolen from Loganlea Road, Addiewell, at...
Doncaster: Danger warning after footprints spotted on frozen lake
People have risked their lives by ignoring warnings and playing on frozen lakes in South Yorkshire, the fire service has said. Fire crews said they were "very concerned" by signs of activity on one icy lake in Arksey, Doncaster. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite our warnings, photos...
Delay contributed to death of Havant teenage mother, coroner says
A delay in recognising the cause of a cardiac arrest "made a material contribution" to the death of a 17-year-old mother, an inquest found. Teegan Barnard, from Havant, Hampshire, suffered a cardiac arrest and brain damage two hours after she gave birth at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex, in September 2019.
