BBC
Driver who killed passenger while trying to evade police jailed
A disqualified driver who killed his passenger when he crashed a stolen car into a tree as he tried to evade police has been jailed. Anthony Riley lost control of a Volvo XC90 after driving at 89mph (143km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone. He survived the crash - on 28...
BBC
Dumped Bristol dog trapped in cat carrier gets new home
A terrified dog found abandoned in a park bush inside a cat carrier has been rescued and will soon be adopted. The Dachshund, now named Sienna, was discovered by a member of the public in Bristol, and was taken in by Bristol Animal Rescue Centre. Vets were concerned she was...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Calls for push payment scam refunds for all
All victims who are tricked into sending money to scammers should be refunded by their banks, a consumer group has said. Which? said victims face a "lottery" when it comes to getting their money back. At the moment, a voluntary code means some victims are compensated, but others are not.
BBC
Cars stolen while drivers left them defrosting in West Lothian
Police are warning drivers not to leave their cars while defrosting them following the theft of two vehicles in West Lothian. The drivers had left their cars after switching them on to let the heaters defrost windows. On Sunday, a black Volkswagen Passat was stolen from Loganlea Road, Addiewell, at...
BBC
Pair arrested over fatal hit-and-run
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a Leeds hit-and-run incident in which a woman was killed. The 59-year-old victim was struck by a silver Ford Transit as she left the ice skating rink on Elland Road at about 19:30 GMT on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.
BBC
Huddersfield: Thousands of cannabis plants found in armed raid
Thousands of cannabis plants have been found and eight men arrested during an armed police raid in Huddersfield. West Yorkshire Police said officers have been at a former commercial premises on Nile Street since 09:00 GMT, with the operation ongoing. Nearby Kirklees College earlier said it was "placed in a...
BBC
Doncaster: Danger warning after footprints spotted on frozen lake
People have risked their lives by ignoring warnings and playing on frozen lakes in South Yorkshire, the fire service has said. Fire crews said they were "very concerned" by signs of activity on one icy lake in Arksey, Doncaster. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite our warnings, photos...
BBC
Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
BBC
Driver found guilty of Boxing Day death crash in Bearsden
A woman has been convicted of causing a Boxing Day crash that killed one person and injured five of her relatives. Janette Henry, 67, was behind the wheel of her Range Rover when she drove into a family walking to a restaurant in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire in 2019. Community worker...
BBC
Whitchurch slurry pit farmer death ruled as suicide
A retired farmer whose body was found in a slurry pit took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Ninety-year-old John Charles Barnett's overturned mobility scooter was found at the edge of a slurry pit in January 2020, an inquest at Ruthin found. His body was found by a diver...
