BBC
Weather warning of further snow and sleet on East coast
A yellow weather warning for sleet and snow has been put in place for much of England's east coast. Showers were expected between 15:00 GMT on Wednesday and midday on Thursday. The Met Office warned of slippery conditions - due to either ice or a slight dusting of snowfall -...
BBC
Doncaster: Danger warning after footprints spotted on frozen lake
People have risked their lives by ignoring warnings and playing on frozen lakes in South Yorkshire, the fire service has said. Fire crews said they were "very concerned" by signs of activity on one icy lake in Arksey, Doncaster. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite our warnings, photos...
