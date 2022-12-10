Read full article on original website
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
Cars stolen while drivers left them defrosting in West Lothian
Police are warning drivers not to leave their cars while defrosting them following the theft of two vehicles in West Lothian. The drivers had left their cars after switching them on to let the heaters defrost windows. On Sunday, a black Volkswagen Passat was stolen from Loganlea Road, Addiewell, at...
Doncaster: Danger warning after footprints spotted on frozen lake
People have risked their lives by ignoring warnings and playing on frozen lakes in South Yorkshire, the fire service has said. Fire crews said they were "very concerned" by signs of activity on one icy lake in Arksey, Doncaster. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite our warnings, photos...
Weather warning of further snow and sleet on East coast
A yellow weather warning for sleet and snow has been put in place for much of England's east coast. Showers were expected between 15:00 GMT on Wednesday and midday on Thursday. The Met Office warned of slippery conditions - due to either ice or a slight dusting of snowfall -...
