BBC
Baby loss: Campaigners call for official certificates
Women who lose their babies before 24 weeks in Wales should get certificates to formally recognise their pregnancy, campaigners have said. In July, it was announced that women experiencing miscarriage, ectopic or molar pregnancies in England could get a certificate at any stage. Now, people want Wales to follow suit,...
BBC
Italy shooting: Three women shot dead in Rome cafe
Three women including a friend of Italy's new prime minister were killed when a man opened fire at a cafe in Rome, injuring four other people. Those inside were meeting as part of a local block's residents' committee. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, described the shooting as a "grave episode...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC
Man offers puppies in bucket to people in Manchester street
A man holding a bucket of puppies offered them to strangers in the street, an animal sanctuary has said. Rescue Me Animal Sanctuary in Melling said it had taken the one-week-old puppies in on Monday after their "terrible ordeal" in icy conditions. The litter of nine "arrived quite cold and...
BBC
Calls for push payment scam refunds for all
All victims who are tricked into sending money to scammers should be refunded by their banks, a consumer group has said. Which? said victims face a "lottery" when it comes to getting their money back. At the moment, a voluntary code means some victims are compensated, but others are not.
BBC
Prince William and Kate release family Christmas card image
The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their official Christmas card image - showing them hand-in-hand with their children in the countryside. Prince William and Catherine are pictured walking with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a sunny day in Norfolk this year. The children are in...
BBC
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Soho police force entry to help woman only to find artwork
Police broke into an art gallery to aid an unconscious person inside before discovering it was an art installation. Two officers saw a woman slumped over a table and forced entry to locked-up Laz Emporium in Soho, central London. But the "woman" was actually made of packing tape and foam...
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
BBC
Huddersfield: Thousands of cannabis plants found in armed raid
Thousands of cannabis plants have been found and eight men arrested during an armed police raid in Huddersfield. West Yorkshire Police said officers have been at a former commercial premises on Nile Street since 09:00 GMT, with the operation ongoing. Nearby Kirklees College earlier said it was "placed in a...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
BBC
Council funding cut for Ukrainian refugee scheme
The UK government is cutting the money it gives councils for helping Ukrainian refugees by almost half, blaming pressures on public finances. Councils will receive £5,900 - down from £10,500 - for each Ukrainian refugee who arrives in their area. The government said it faced tough decisions given...
BBC
Ed Sheeran ticket touts ordered to repay £6m
Two internet ticket touts who resold tickets for events by artists including Ed Sheeran have been ordered to repay more than £6m. Peter Hunter, 53, and David Smith, 68, were convicted in 2020 of three counts of fraudulent trading and one of possessing articles for fraud. The pair benefited...
BBC
Ukraine war: Brit Simon Lingard gets send-off he deserves, family says
The family of a British man killed while fighting in Ukraine have thanked well-wishers for their support and donations for his funeral. Former paratrooper Simon Lingard, from Great Harwood, Lancashire, died when his unit was attacked last month. His ex-partner Stacey Longworth said the father of her two sons, who...
BBC
Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
BBC
Sulli Deals: Indian man who 'sold' Muslim women online to be tried
Police in India say they will prosecute a man who allegedly created an app that put up photos of more than 80 Muslim women for "sale" online last year. The announcement came after Delhi's Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena granted permission to try Aumkareshwar Thakur, 25, in court. The open source app...
BBC
Doncaster: Danger warning after footprints spotted on frozen lake
People have risked their lives by ignoring warnings and playing on frozen lakes in South Yorkshire, the fire service has said. Fire crews said they were "very concerned" by signs of activity on one icy lake in Arksey, Doncaster. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite our warnings, photos...
BBC
My life as a 'fifth wife' in Niger: The woman who fought her enslaver in court and won
Hadizatou Mani-Karoau was sold off to a local chief, aged just 12, to become a wahaya or "fifth wife". "It was a terrible life. I had no rights; not to rest, not to food, not even to my own life," she tells BBC 100 Women from her home in southern Niger.
BBC
Solihull: Six-year-old boy who fell into icy lake dies
A six-year-old who was one of four boys to fall into an icy lake near Solihull has died, police have said. The three others, aged eight, 10 and 11, who have also died were with the younger child at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst, on Sunday. West Midlands Police said...
BBC
Steven McMyler: Fifth man jailed for Rolex watch killing
A fifth person has been jailed after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of a father-of-two who was kicked to death for his £11,000 gold Rolex watch. CCTV footage captured the attack on Steven McMyler, 34, within the gardens of Wigan Parish Church in August 2021. Jordan Short, 21, from...
