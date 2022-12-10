ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Salina Post

Kansas Rural Center building central Kansas food corridor

NORTH NEWTON – As part of its mission to promote the long-term health of the land and its people, the Kansas Rural Center (KRC) has announced that it recently accepted of a Local Food Promotion Program grant from the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS). This project will see...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Gov. announces more than $40M for 33 bridge projects across Kansas

WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

AG: Kan. to receive at least $77M in opioid settlement

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Monday announced that his office has secured at least $77 million for Kansas as part of settlements with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores, according to a statement from the AG's office.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Going in reverse: Dangerous driving behaviors rise

WICHITA – A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds unsafe driving behaviors, including speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving, and driving impaired on cannabis or alcohol, rose from 2020 to 2021. The most alarming increase was among drivers admitting to getting behind the wheel after drinking...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KDHE reports slight drop in COVID cases; 10 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,153 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, for a total of 909,831 cases. The state reported 4,256 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec....
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Medical marijuana proposal expected in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA — After months of meetings, compiling data and listening to research, lawmakers say they’re ready to take another shot at legalizing medical marijuana. Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, and chair of the 2022 Special Committee on Medical Marijuana, said he planned to introduce a medical marijuana bill at the beginning of the January legislative session. Olson said passing legislation out of committee would be too difficult, and he planned to introduce it in the Senate as an alternative approach.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KBCA boy's basketball rankings: Week two

On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week one rankings for all seven classes of boys' basketball across the state of Kansas. Southeast of Saline remains the top dog in Class 3A while Abilene slid from #4 to #7 in 4A. Meanwhile, Bennington took down a pair of area opponents to claim the #6 spot in Class 2A.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kobach to nominate ex-primary rival Mattivi as KBI director

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says he is nominating a former longtime federal prosecutor who also was among his Republican primary rivals to be the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's next director. Kobach announced Tuesday that he has picked Tony Mattivi for the key state law...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police bust financial crime ring in Kansas, recover stolen property

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities obtained a search warrant as part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions. Early Monday, officers with the Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team – with assistance from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Harvey County Sheriff's Office,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

