Timeline for Beach Re-nourishment project on Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach management and planning session gives a better idea of a timeline when it comes to the Beach Re-nourishment project on Fort Myers Beach.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers industrial property sells for $7.2M
Horizon Equities purchased six buildings totaling 70,000 square feet of warehouse, showroom and office space at 4599-4607 Fowler St. in Fort Myers from Fowler Street Development LLC for $7.2 million. David Jennings of Alliance Realty Group represented the buyer and seller.
WINKNEWS.com
Solstice retreat resort set to open in Punta Gorda
Robbin Webb sold her business and home in Virginia before investing in real estate a couple of years ago. She began by purchasing an Airbnb property in the Outer Banks in North Carolina and, most recently, a half-acre property about 5 minutes from downtown Punta Gorda. . Solstice, a new retreat...
Sanibel continues reopening plans despite hesitations from residents
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Starting January 2, 2023, the path to the barrier islands will be open to everyone. “No decision is an easy one when it comes to deciding when is the right time,” said Mayor Holly Smith. Since Hurricane Ian, to get onto the island at...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples hotel reintroducing tiki bar and grill
The poolside tiki bar has a new name and a new face at Comfort Inn & Suites in Naples. . The renamed 3860 Tiki Bar & Grille launches Monday, Dec. 19, in front of the hotel off Collier Boulevard just south of the Interstate 75 interchange for Alligator Alley.
gulfshorebusiness.com
FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County
FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
Owner confronts burglar breaking into Fort Myers Beach home
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A man who broke into a Fort Myers Beach home on Pearl Street got quite a surprise when the homeowner showed up. The owner, who was at a neighbor’s house at the time of the break-in, got an alert on his cell phone that “his door was locked, unlocked, and locked again,” according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
New data reveals peak of storm surge height during Ian
New data reveals just how high the water rose, as Hurricane Ian moved ashore. Coastal Lee county sustained the highest storm surge, reaching 13 to 14 feet on Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
northernnewsnow.com
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A group that handles dangerous snakes says it got a call recently to help remove a huge snake from a Florida backyard. Rhett and Taylor Stanberry with Tobie’s Troop, classified as a pest control service online, shared a video of one of their latest calls that involved a massive boa constrictor.
Firefighters’ quick response saves historic home in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The North Fort Myers Fire Control District rescued a historic home off Bayshore Road from fire after responding to another call. According to a Facebook post from the North Fort Myers Fire Control District, Firefighter Drews and Firefighter Dix noticed the flames after responding to a medical emergency on Dec. 13.
wlrn.org
Shorebirds return to Sanibel, Captiva at record numbers post-Ian
Shorebirds are returning in record numbers to the beaches most devastated by Hurricane Ian — further good news for the large birding community in Southwest Florida. The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation recently completed its monthly shorebird surveys on the islands and found a noticeable spike in total bird numbers as well as a slight increase in species diversity.
Cape Coral residents struggling to adjust to city’s new watering schedule
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some Cape Coral residents are struggling to adjust to the city’s new watering schedule. It’s been six months since it was enacted. Its purpose is to keep the pressure of irrigation systems strong and the city’s 300 miles of freshwater canals high.
Truck bursts into flames in Golden Gate Estates
GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — A truck caught fire at 1632 Alameda Dr. in Golden Gate Estates. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the fire sparked around 4:27 PM. CCSO said fire crews were able to put out the flames. Officials also said there shouldn’t be...
cohaitungchi.com
24 Free Things to Do in Southwest Florida: Beaches, Nature, Museums, and Events
One of the most visited places in the state, Southwest Florida is popular for its beautiful beaches and sunny climate. The area that makes up Southwest Florida extends from Marco Island near the Everglades up the coast past the city of Naples to Fort Myers and Cape Coral. Southwest Florida...
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers bar holds auction to benefit Ian victims
Hurricane Ian brought its storm surge sweeping over the streets of downtown Fort Myers in September, but Sunday night saw a different scene: People all throughout the city came together at the Lucky Screw to help those in need after Ian with a special auction. Ian’s landfall was a day...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Destin Log
Hurricane Ian: Business, tech titans cut deal for most expensive home in Sanibel history
Hurricane Ian isn't scaring away some home buyers. In fact, Sanibel just set a record for the biggest recorded sale ever, with Storm Smart founder Brian Rist's purchase of a $11.7 million house with his wife, Kim. And:Breaking Ground newsletter: One Realtor, 2 weeks, 3 houses, $127M including biggest sale...
NBC 2
Waste Management drivers rescue Port Charlotte man trapped under golf cart for hours
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Waste Management (WM) Waste Watch drivers rescued an 83-year-old Port Charlotte man who was trapped under a golf cart for more than seven hours. Alex Galarza, a WM driver, and Paulino Ortega, an assistant driver, noticed a man trapped under a golf cart at the end of a Port Charlotte driveway Dec. 12.
Authorities search for Fort Myers lottery ticket thieves
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two women who stole numerous lottery tickets from a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. The two women pictured were caught on camera attempting to cash in those stolen lottery tickets at the 7-Eleven at 11700 S on Cleveland Avenue. Authorities are...
Man caught on camera turning off power to Fort Myers jewelry store
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was spotted on camera lurking around Bradley’s Fine Jewelers, located at 14261 S Tamiami Trl. in Fort Myers. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the footage was captured on Dec. 3 after store employees left. Crime Stoppers said the man turned off the power to the business.
