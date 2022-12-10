Read full article on original website
Barnstable County Officials Raise Concerns Over $5M ARPA Grant Program
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Commissioners are expressing concerns over the approval process for $5 million dollars in ARPA funding that has been made available for application by local organizations. The program drew 40 applicants totaling about $14 million in project proposals, much more than the $5 million set aside for the program. Commissioners at their most […]
Former Medical Director Sues Cape Cod Healthcare
HYANNIS – A cardiologist and medical director who formerly worked for Cape Cod Healthcare has filed a lawsuit against the provider for what he says are unethical practices, safety concerns and unlawful retaliation against him. In his complaint filed with the Barnstable District Court, Dr. Richard Zelman says he drew attention to hospital behavior prioritizing […]
EPA Issues Statement to Holtec Warning Them of Illegality of Discharge
PLYMOUTH – The EPA has issued a letter to Holtec International warning them that any discharge of wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station would be illegal under their current permit and could result in criminal fines as well as imprisonment. Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb applauded the move, saying it […]
"Serious Implications" For Proposed Septic Changes in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials expressed concerns about the state's proposed changes to septic system laws at a recent meeting of the town's select board. Acting Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub said the proposed Title Five changes from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) "have very serious implications for Falmouth and Cape Cod." The changes, which […]
Residential Tax Exemption Stalls in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board decided to reject adopting a residential tax exemption at a recent meeting. Director of Assessing Patricia Favulli spoke at a tax classification hearing at the December 5 meeting and said the board of assessors recommended the town should not adopt a residential tax exemption. "There are many impacts to […]
Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chair Charged With Museum Theft
MASHPEE – Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chair Brian Weeden has been charged in connection to a theft of Wampanoag artifacts from Plimoth Patuxet Museums. The story was first reported by the Boston Globe. He joins Mashpee resident Phillip Hicks Jr., who has also been charged in connection to the theft in early November. Security footage showed […]
Crash leaves vehicle on side in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Yarmouth. The crash happened just after 10 AM Tuesday on Buck Island Road at West Yarmouth Road. No serious injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared. Photos by John […]
Cape Air flight from Boston to Hyannis returns to Boston as precaution
BOSTON, MA – A Cape Air flight from Boston to Hyannis returned to Logan International Airport shortly after takeoff around 9 AM Wednesday morning. According to reports, an indicator light for a hydraulic problem lit up prompting the pilot to divert back to Boston. There were two people onboard the Cessna 402C and no injuries […]
Thursday fire in Marstons Mills that killed two pets was caused by faulty power strip
MARSTONS MILLS – A Thursday evening fire that claimed two pets' lives was caused by an electrical event involving an overloaded power strip, said Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Chief Michael J. Winn and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. "Extension cords and power strips can be convenient, but they present a fire hazard if not used […]
Five car crash just over Sagamore Bridge slows evening commute
BOURNE – A five vehicle crash slowed the evening commute coming off-Cape. The crash happened just after 4:30 PM on Route 3 just over the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Head-on crash injures three, closes Route 130 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A head-on crash injured three people and closed a section of Route 130 in Sandwich. The crash happened sometime after 4:30 PM Wednesday by Spruce View Lane closing Route 130 between Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Snake Pond Road. Three people were transported by ambulance to hospitals with unknown injuries. The crash is under […]
Firefighters extinguish small fire in Falmouth basement
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were able to quickly put out a basement fire in Falmouth. Crews responded to the 300 block of Davisville Road around 6:30 AM. Officials believe a cardboard was too close to the home's furnace causing the fire. No injuries were reported.
Driver seriously injured after car goes over guardrail down embankment in Bourne
BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and went over a guardrail down an embankment. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 PM in the area of 149 County Road. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was not […]
