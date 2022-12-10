BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and went over a guardrail down an embankment. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 PM in the area of 149 County Road. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was not […] The post Driver seriously injured after car goes over guardrail down embankment in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.

BOURNE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO