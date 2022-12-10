Read full article on original website
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, preparing to leave office, stacks containers at border
Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona's remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters slowed, then largely halted the work in recent...
Hiker falls 300 feet to death from cliff while taking photos with his wife atop mountain in New Hampshire
A hiker fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch, officials said. The hiker and his wife were snapping photos late Saturday morning before she heard her husband call out, and turned to see him falling over the edge of the cliff, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.
Dog found in Orlando reunited with family 7 years after it ran away from Texas home
A family in Texas has finally been reunited with their dog that ran away seven years ago. The dog, Jazzy, was found abandoned in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services said on Facebook. The animal rescue said that she had arthritis and could...
Missouri man in prison nearly 30 years for murder two others confessed to seeking freedom
St. Louis — A hearing begins Monday in a case that will decide if the conviction should be overturned of a Missouri man who's spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people later confessed to committing. Lamar Johnson has long maintained his innocence, and...
