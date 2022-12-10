ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Westbound 91 Freeway in Corona set for 4th weekend shutdown

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRthT_0je8hDU700

The westbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down from Friday through early Monday to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were urged to consider alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.

The full westbound closure is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Friday between Interstate 15 and Lincoln Avenue, with all five lanes out of service until 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

"Motorists heading west through Corona for holiday gatherings or shopping should avoid the area, or allow extra time behind the wheel,'' according to an agency statement.

The three weekend shutdowns in September and October were on the eastbound side of the freeway.

Officials said that, as before, the latest closure is required for ongoing operations connected to the $12.6 million "91 Refresh Project,'' which entails resurfacing lanes, modifying retaining walls and repairing concrete barriers on both sides of the freeway.

Crews will be repaving lanes and making other changes this weekend, officials said.

Detours will be available via city streets through the roughly mile-long closure zone. Motorists on the westbound Riverside Freeway trying to transit Corona from Riverside, the detour route will take them to northbound Interstate 15, exiting at Hidden Valley Parkway in Norco, then returning to Corona via Main Street, where they will be directed onto Railroad Street to go west through the city.

Alternately, drivers on Interstate 15 going north from the Temescal Valley can also enter the city by exiting at Magnolia Avenue, turning onto Sixth Street and taking that corridor to downtown Corona.

Wait times on the detours through the city are expected to be somewhat protracted.

Officials noted that the westbound on- and off-ramps at Main Street, as well as the Lincoln Avenue off-ramp, will be closed.

The 60 Freeway will be available for all westbound travel, along with Interstate 10.

The 91 Refresh Project was expected to be completed this month, but it was unclear whether crews would complete all remaining work by the end of the year.

The resurfacing may conclude before the scheduled time on Monday, depending on conditions. If the weather turns inclement, the resurfacing -- and the closure -- will be canceled, officials said.

Motorists can get up-to-date information on the closure at www.rctc.org/91refresh .

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified

A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

News of Record: December 15, 2022

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Sunday to Saturday, Dec. 4 to 10. • Dec. 4 — EMS. Pine Crest Ave. • Dec. 5 — EMS, basic life support. Hwy. 243 and Pine Crest Ave. • Dec. 5 — EMS, transport. Hwy. 243 and...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
vvng.com

Person found dead in car in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia; police activity in area

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A death investigation is underway after a person was found deceased inside a vehicle in the Hesperia Walmart parking lot. Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department and Firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded just after 1pm, Tuesday December 13, 2022, to the Walmart located at 13401 Main Street, in Hesperia.
HESPERIA, CA
gosbcta.com

Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge – Project Schedule Update

The Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge (MVAB) project is a complex bridge replacement project that spans over one of the largest rail yards in the region. An iconic structure in San Bernardino, the Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge connected communities on the west side of San Bernardino for 86 years, serving as a vital link for residents, visitors, students, and businesses.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
countynews.tv

North Tustin: Fire Rips Through Home Undergoing Renovations

12.13.2022 | 10:02 PM | NORTH TUSTIN – A large fire ripped through a vacant home undergoing renovations, Tuesday night. The fire was reported at a home in the 10500 block of Terrace View in unincorporated Tustin shortly after 10:00 PM. When crews arrived they found flames shooting through...
TUSTIN, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Side of Semi Truck on 5 Freeway

Burbank, Los Angeles County, CA: A silver sedan and an In-N-Out Burger semi truck were involved in a traffic collision overnight on the 5 Freeway in heavy rain. The collision occurred on I-5 North at the Burbank underpass around 12:17 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, where arriving personnel from Burbank Fire Department found the front end of a vehicle jammed underneath the side of semi.
BURBANK, CA
vvng.com

Multi-vehicle crash on 15 freeway Saturday in Victorville causes backup

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic was jammed for several miles Saturday afternoon following a 4-vehicle crash. It happened on the southbound 15 freeway between Bear Valley Road and Main Street, at approximately 2:05 p.m., December 10, 2022. The crash occurred in the fast lane and involved a blue Hyundai,...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned

Authorities today identified a 61-year-old Santa Ana man who died in Thermal after the pickup truck he was driving overturned into a dirt shoulder. The Riverside County coroner's office identified the man as Lippel Romulo.    A passenger, a 39-year-old Walnut woman, sustained moderate injuries in the one-vehicle wreck and was taken to the Desert The post Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned appeared first on KESQ.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers

A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Driver killed after colliding with Cal Fire engine at the scene of a separate crash in Jurupa Valley

A person was killed after colliding with a fire engine parked at the scene of a separate collision in Jurupa Valley on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near Highway 60 ad Valley Way, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The driver of the vehicle crashed into a Cal Fire engine that was parked at the scene of another crash that occurred earlier. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been revealed. None of the firefighters were injured. California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to investigate the collision and determine a cause. 
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy