Westbound 91 Freeway in Corona set for 4th weekend shutdown

The westbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down from Friday through early Monday to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were urged to consider alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.

The full westbound closure is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Friday between Interstate 15 and Lincoln Avenue, with all five lanes out of service until 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

"Motorists heading west through Corona for holiday gatherings or shopping should avoid the area, or allow extra time behind the wheel,'' according to an agency statement.

The three weekend shutdowns in September and October were on the eastbound side of the freeway.

Officials said that, as before, the latest closure is required for ongoing operations connected to the $12.6 million "91 Refresh Project,'' which entails resurfacing lanes, modifying retaining walls and repairing concrete barriers on both sides of the freeway.

Crews will be repaving lanes and making other changes this weekend, officials said.

Detours will be available via city streets through the roughly mile-long closure zone. Motorists on the westbound Riverside Freeway trying to transit Corona from Riverside, the detour route will take them to northbound Interstate 15, exiting at Hidden Valley Parkway in Norco, then returning to Corona via Main Street, where they will be directed onto Railroad Street to go west through the city.

Alternately, drivers on Interstate 15 going north from the Temescal Valley can also enter the city by exiting at Magnolia Avenue, turning onto Sixth Street and taking that corridor to downtown Corona.

Wait times on the detours through the city are expected to be somewhat protracted.

Officials noted that the westbound on- and off-ramps at Main Street, as well as the Lincoln Avenue off-ramp, will be closed.

The 60 Freeway will be available for all westbound travel, along with Interstate 10.

The 91 Refresh Project was expected to be completed this month, but it was unclear whether crews would complete all remaining work by the end of the year.

The resurfacing may conclude before the scheduled time on Monday, depending on conditions. If the weather turns inclement, the resurfacing -- and the closure -- will be canceled, officials said.