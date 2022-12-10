Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Reveals Advice He Received From Drew McIntyre After WWE Release
WWE star Karrion Kross was recently interviewed on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Kross talked about how Drew McIntyre reached out to him after his initial WWE release, and eventually sharing the ring with McIntyre in their feud upon his return. Check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Addresses Crying After Roxanne Perez’ WWE NXT Deadline Win
Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday night, earning an NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose next month. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T got emotional as he watched his former student from Reality of Wrestling reach this accomplishment. While speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karl Anderson To Appear At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Next Month
Karl Anderson will become the first ever wrestler under contract to WWE to perform at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year – Wrestle Kingdom. Multiple sources have confirmed that New Japan and WWE have reached an agreement for Anderson to wrestle at the anticipated event on January 4 at the legendary Tokyo Dome.
ewrestlingnews.com
Taya Valkyrie: It Felt Like WWE Didn’t Know What To Do With Me In NXT
Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie has said that it felt at times that nobody in NXT knew what to do with her during her tenure with the promotion. Valkyrie signed with WWE in February 2021 and worked under the name Franky Monet until her release in November of that same year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roxanne Perez Gets Emotional Following Her WWE NXT Women’s Championship Win
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to capture the NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Following the show, WWE posted a “Digital Exclusive” that featured an emotional Perez commenting on her journey to get where she is today. She took it back to 2016, which is the year she began wrestling at the age of 14. She said,
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Teases That He’ll Be Leaving The Wrestling Business In His 30s
MJF took to Twitter today to hype his AEW World Championship match with Ricky Starks on this Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of Dynamite. In his tweet, the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” continues to tease that he’ll be leaving the wrestling business entirely once he reaches his 30s. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Meets Santa Claus – Asks For Michael Cole To Recieve A Terrible Christmas (Video)
Bayley and Michael Cole can’t stand each other. It’s been a running gag for years now, with Bayley often nagging Cole on commentary and taking to social media to take shots. Fast forward to today, where Bayley once again took to Twitter to post a video of herself...
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEOS: Watch This Week’s Episodes Of AEW Dark: Elevation & ‘Being The Elite’
You can watch this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following five matches are featured:. * Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Chaos Project & Brandon Cutler. * Best Friends vs. Zane Valero & Zack Clayton. * Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee. * Matt Menard...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince Russo Blasts WWE For ‘Firing’ Bobby Lashley On RAW
Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE for “firing” RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley following this week’s episode of RAW. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Lashley faced off against Seth Rollins in a singles match. Despite fighting from under throughout the match, The Visionary managed to beat the former The All Mighty following a devastating Pedigree.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
WWE has brought in NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe for tonight’s Raw event. Pwinsider.com reported the news. They will likely be working the Main Event taping, a trend that WWE has done for months. Current WWE Raw Card. – Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Discusses The ‘Friedman Rub,’ Talks Sitting On The Sidelines
During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s ‘Winter Is Coming’ themed episode of Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF commented on the time he was sitting on the sidelines after he beat Cody Rhodes, as well as what he calls the “Friedman Rub.”. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Wants Vince McMahon To Return To WWE
Vince McMahon’s apparent interest in returning to WWE has sent the internet into a frenzy. While most fans have had a negative reaction to the Wall Street Journal report, McMahon’s longtime friend, Ric Flair, reacted to the rumors on his podcast recently and felt the former CEO had all the power to make his own decisions.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon Ratings
The ratings for The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon are in – and there are both positives and negatives to its performance. The two-hour VICE documentary drew a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 95,000 viewers, a demo rating that was stronger than that of nearly every episode of Tales From The Territories.
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Discusses Missing His Wife’s Pregnancy In 1996, Asking NJPW For Time Away, Missing Family Life
William Regal took to the final episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Regal opened up about his marriage, missing his wife’s pregnancy in 1996, the first time he asked for time off in wrestling, and so much more. Here are...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Comments On Bobby Lashley, Adam Pearce, & Triple H
Seth Rollins was a guest on today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump” on Peacock and discussed his feud with Bobby Lashley, including onscreen authority figure Adam Pearce’s “firing” of Lashley and subsequent rescindment, as well as whether or not Triple H should get involved.
ewrestlingnews.com
Asuka Says She’s Going Away For A While Amid Character Change
WWE RAW Superstar Asuka will be going away “for a while” amid her ongoing character change. In recent weeks, Asuka has been teasing a character change on social media, posting photos of her pre-WWE days as ‘Kana.’. On this week’s episode of RAW, Asuka ditched her face...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (12/12/22)
WWE invades the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley. – United...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Charleston, WV: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Intercontinental Title Match– Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura. Karrion Kross & Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nyla Rose Is Interested In Doing A Tribute Show For Eddie Guerrero
Nyla Rose was a recent guest on the “Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show” to talk all things wrestling and AEW. During the show, Rose expressed her desire to hold a tribute show for the late Eddie Guerrero. She said,. “Eddie was one of my absolute favorites. Being...
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Randy Be Back? Road Dogg Discusses Orton
On Brian “Road Dogg” James’ latest Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that while he recently spoke to Randy Orton, Orton’s injury didn’t come up, and it was about “something I shouldn’t mention on the air.”. Orton...
Comments / 0