ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

FROM THE ARCHIVES

People's Defender
People's Defender
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elHmR_0je8aXDI00
Pictured is a 1909 street seen in Dunkinsville with the beautiful T.C. Crawford home on the left. The doctor’s office which still stands today, can be seem just beyond the front porch. Used courtesy of the Dunkinsville United Methodist Church and Reverend Vic Potts.

(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1986)

Certainly the most imposing structure ever erected in Dunkinsville, and one of the finest dwellings constructed in Adams County during the late Victorian era, is the T.C. Crawford home. Completed in 1899 for Dr. Crawford and his wife, this home exhibited ornate gingerbread trim, a slate roof, leaded glass windows, corbelled chimneys and a half tower. Typical of Queen Anne architecture, this large home has seen many alterations since its construction but is currently undergoing restoration. Treber Coleman Crawford was born in January, 1869. He is the son of Robert and Elizabeth Treber Crawford, about whom we wrote a few weeks ago. He was raised on his parents farm just south of Dunkinsville and attended the local schools. He began studying medicine under Dr. Burce Loney who practiced in Dunkinsville. Crawford later attended and graduated from Starling Medical College which was later incorporated as part of the Ohio State University. Just one day prior to his graduation from college, Dr. Crawford married Stella Treber, his second cousin. Both were great-grandchildren of Adams County pioneer John Treber. Upon graduation, Dr. Crawford returned to Adams County and opened an office in Dunkinsville. His practice prospered which enabled him to erect his fashionable home on the village lot just south of the Methodist Church.

In order to build their new home, T.C. and Stella were compelled to raze the old Thompson and Collier General store which stood on the site. This little store building was among those stripped by Morgan’s Raiders in 1863.

Thompson and Collier later reported almost two thousand dollars lost to the Confederates in the form of dry goods, groceries, boots, shoes and clothing. Although many of these items were needed and used by the Rebels, several articles were wantonly destroyed by the soldiers for their own amusement. For many years thereafter, the residents of Dunkinsville remembered seeing the mounted troopers racing their horses up and down Main Street, streaming yards of new calico and linen behind them. Meanwhile, others were parading around wearing ladies bonnets and boldly displaying women’s “unmentionables” taken from the store. Dr. and Mrs. Crawford remained in Dunkinsville until 1913. At that time they moved to West Union. Here, Dr. Crawford entered into a partnership with his brother-in-law, Dr. Oliver T. Sproull. This arraignment last until 1921 when the Crawfords pulled up stakes again and moved to Portsmouth, Ohio. There he built a very successful practice and served as city physician from 1923 until 1928. Despite his age, he continued to practice medicine until a month before his death in March, 1939 at age seventy. Mrs. Crawford survived until 1965 passing away at age ninety two. Both are interred at West Union.

Comments / 0

Related
People's Defender

Gladys Conrad

, age 84 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. Gladys was born March 6, 1938 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Perry and V
WEST UNION, OH
wnewsj.com

Haley announces candidacy for mayor

WILMINGTON— Pat Haley, former sheriff and commissioner in Clinton County, has announced he will be running in the May Republican primary election for mayor of the City of Wilmington. Haley, who is married to Brenda Freeman Haley, served two four-year terms as county commissioner from 2010-18. His law enforcement...
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

SSCC grads 10 from Practical Nursing program

Ten graduates of Southern State Community College’s Practical Nursing program were recognized during a Dec. 8 pinning ceremony at the college’s central campus in Hillsboro. Graduate Ryan McBride opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings from SSCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin and SSCC...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Family hurting at Christmas

Fifteen-month-old Kyce Burns of Hillsboro was diagnosed with a brain tumor last month, and Hillsboro High School secretary Angie Juillerat is working to raise funds to support him through a raffle of more than $4,000 worth of items. Kyce underwent extensive surgery this month to have the tumor removed and...
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Photos released from crash involving Pike Co. deputy

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pictures have been released of a crash involving a Pike County deputy. It happened on December 4. Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans released a statement at the time saying, “The deputy was responding to aid another deputy who was in distress with a combative male subject resisting arrest. The responding deputy, who was activating lights and siren, attempted to pass a motorist and was struck by the motorist.”
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closure scheduled on State Route 32 begins Wednesday

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on State Route 32 in Clermont County on Wednesday. A single-lane closure will be in place on eastbound State Route 32 from Glen Este Withamsville Road to Fayard Drive beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Police Department reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 44-year-old male...
WILMINGTON, OH
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy