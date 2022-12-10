ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Archdiocese to Close Two Area Church Properties

PHILADELPHIA PA – Roman Catholic Church buildings in Phoenixville and East Greenville that are either currently unused or no longer considered necessary will be officially closed effective Jan. 23 (2023; Monday) and no longer will be available as places of worship, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday (Dec. 11, 2022). The real estate parcels may later be offered for sale, it indicated.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Volunteers to Lay Wreaths Dec. 17 at Local Cemeteries

A 2021 Wreaths Across America tribute (at top) decorates a monument at the Limerick Garden of Memories. Local organizations continue to collect donations for the purchase of live balsam wreaths that are scheduled to be placed Dec. 17 (2022; Saturday) on the graves of hundreds of veterans interred at seven cemeteries in Pottstown, Limerick, East Coventry, Boyertown, Woxall (Upper Salford), and Collegeville, the national Wreaths Across America non-profit group reports.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Several Fire Companies Respond to Limerick Blaze

LIMERICK PA – A smoky and blazing building fire on the grounds of the On Point Nursery, 458 Swamp Pike, which Montgomery County emergency dispatchers said began Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) shortly after 11 a.m., required the efforts of more than a dozen area fire companies and departments to extinguish.
LIMERICK, PA
Expect Local Wintry Mix Thursday; Longer in Berks

MOUNT HOLLY NJ – Residents across Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties should be prepared for a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to make travel difficult and possibly dangerous beginning Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) at about 5 a.m., the National Weather Service warned in two separate winter weather advisories.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Warm Winter Clothing Collected Through Thursday

POTTSTOWN PA – Members of the Interact Club at Pottstown High School (at top) are conducting a drive to collect warm clothing for area families in need during the winter months. Their collection of coats, sweaters, and any other warm clothing is being accepted through Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022), according to the high school.
POTTSTOWN, PA

