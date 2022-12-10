ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arkvalleyvoice.com

December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States

“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Wow: Storm Bringing Colorado’s First Blizzard Warning Since March of 2019

Though the Fort Collins area will see only a trace of snow up to 3 inches, not too far east of the Choice City will be included in this blizzard warning. On December 13, 2021, the high temperature for Fort Collins was 65°. This year will look much different, with this major storm system pushing through the area. The northeastern part of Colorado is going to get the worst of it.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

One Pizza Joint in Windsor Closes; New Pizza Joint in Its Place

Seemingly out of nowhere, a fairly popular pizza spot in Windsor has disappeared, only to suddenly be replaced by a different pizza proprietor. You get word that there's a new pizza joint in town and you rush out to get photos of the place. When you arrive at their location, you find that they've taken over a place that you didn't even know was closed. It can be very confusing.
WINDSOR, CO
1310kfka.com

Frederick High School senior killed in Aurora triple murder

A Frederick High School student was among those killed in a triple murder in Aurora. Marisol Espindola was a senior at the Longmont school and had wanted to become a veterinarian. She was among three family members shot to death in an Aurora home over the weekend. Christopher Martinez, 21, is accused in the killings. Grief counseling is being offered to students at Frederick High.
AURORA, CO
Heather Willard

Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Axios

Denver's top tamales for the holidays

Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy