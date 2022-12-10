Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States
“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
Over a foot of snow fell in parts of Colorado’s mountains
Parts of Colorado's mountains saw more than a foot of snow from the Monday-Tuesday storm system that swept across the state.
Daily Record
Another Colorado county considers “300-year rule” for water supply as population booms
Arapahoe County may triple the amount of water developers will be made to bring to any new subdivision they build, as a historic drought continues to grip the region and demographers project the county’s population to surge to more than 800,000 by 2050. The stricter limit, which would increase...
Daily Record
“Loving each other through a terrorist attack”: Colorado LGBTQ groups manage security concerns while grieving
Colorado LGBTQ organizations still working through grief over last month’s mass shooting at Club Q are taking into account new security concerns raised by a recent federal terrorism bulletin as they look ahead to events such as next summer’s Denver Pride celebrations. The Department of Homeland Security recently...
Colorado City Among The Fastest Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. found the top cities Americans are flocking to over the last five years.
Wow: Storm Bringing Colorado’s First Blizzard Warning Since March of 2019
Though the Fort Collins area will see only a trace of snow up to 3 inches, not too far east of the Choice City will be included in this blizzard warning. On December 13, 2021, the high temperature for Fort Collins was 65°. This year will look much different, with this major storm system pushing through the area. The northeastern part of Colorado is going to get the worst of it.
weather5280.com
Denver weather: Snow is moving into Colorado, when and where it's forecast to hit
The storm system that we've been discussing for the past week remains on track and will deliver snow to Colorado through Tuesday, but for eastern Colorado the biggest impact remains northeast of Denver and the greater metro area. The data has been, in my opinion, remarkably consistent between updates and...
One Pizza Joint in Windsor Closes; New Pizza Joint in Its Place
Seemingly out of nowhere, a fairly popular pizza spot in Windsor has disappeared, only to suddenly be replaced by a different pizza proprietor. You get word that there's a new pizza joint in town and you rush out to get photos of the place. When you arrive at their location, you find that they've taken over a place that you didn't even know was closed. It can be very confusing.
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
1310kfka.com
Frederick High School senior killed in Aurora triple murder
A Frederick High School student was among those killed in a triple murder in Aurora. Marisol Espindola was a senior at the Longmont school and had wanted to become a veterinarian. She was among three family members shot to death in an Aurora home over the weekend. Christopher Martinez, 21, is accused in the killings. Grief counseling is being offered to students at Frederick High.
Snowstorm: The tale of 2 sides of Denver
Some parts of Denver are seeing snow while other areas of the city remain dry and cloudy. Why is this happening?
denverite.com
United Airlines’ ‘historic’ aircraft purchase could mean thousands of new jobs in Denver
More than 1,800 new jobs could come to Denver in 2023 as United Airlines announced Tuesday that it will increase hiring following what it calls a historic purchase of between 100 to 200 new widebody planes. The purchase is the largest order of such planes by a U.S. airline in...
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a ‘Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Down But Not Out: Loveland’s Famous ‘Redman’ Sculpture Comes Down
Almost as famous as Loveland's Valentine remailing program, the town's 'Redman' has seen his better days. After four decades, he won't be as visible as he once stood, but he does live on. Those like myself, who grew up in Loveland, Colorado, during the 1970s and 1980s, hold fond memories...
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.
What Are These ‘Ootboxes’ That Are Coming to Future Legends in Windsor?
A product featured on "Shark Tank" will be coming to Windsor's Future Legends, but what are they, exactly?. Future Legends Sports Complex in Windsor is really beginning to take shape, and they've just announced that they're brining in four of these "futuristic" buildings. What are they, exactly, and what will they be used for?
Denver's top tamales for the holidays
Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
