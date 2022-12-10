Read full article on original website
rajah.com
NJPW Announces Lineup For Their Show On AXS TV This Week
An announcement was recently made by New Japan Pro Wrestling that their show on AXS TV this week will feature IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay putting his IWGP United States Title on the line against Shota Umino and the final NJPW Match of professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) from the company’s Historic X-Over special PPV in collaboration with STARDOM.
rajah.com
Winner Take All Ladder Match Announced For Next Week's WWE Monday Night Raw
A "Winner-Take-All" ladder match has been announced for next week's WWE Monday Night Raw. During this week's three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, a segment took place involving Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis and The Miz. The segment saw a match made for next week's red brand show, where The...
rajah.com
WWE Announces Next UK Tour Schedule
World Wrestling Entertainment is heading overseas!. In the summer of 2023. WWE will set up shop in Liverpool, Dublin, Cardiff, and a host of other cities across the United Kingdom. Check out the full details below, via WWE.Com:. WWE Live returns to Liverpool, Sheffield, Newcastle, Dublin and Cardiff in 2023.
rajah.com
AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 6 matchups such as Trustbusters' Slim J and Jeeves Kay vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen, Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette and "The Reality" Zack Clayton vs. Steve Peña.
rajah.com
AEW Dark Recap (12/13): Atlantic City, New Jersey
AEW recently had an episode of their weekly Dark show, which airs on the promotion's official YouTube channel every Tuesday nights at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the U.K., Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. Tonight's AEW Dark, which took place inside the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, saw Eddie Kingston and Ortiz battle The Trustbusters' Slim J and Jeeves Kay in a Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
WWE's Karl Anderson Reportedly Set to Work NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event
-- WWE wrestler Karl Anderson is scheduled to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling later this week where he will defend his NEVER Openweight title against Hikuelo. While many expected this to be his final appearance for NJPW, it appears that isn't the case at all. -- As per a...
rajah.com
AEW Dark Livestream: Kip Sabian, Tay Melo, Kingston & Ortiz In Action (Video)
AEW Dark (12/13) * The Trustbusters (Slim J & Jeeves Kay) vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz. * Matt Hardy & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Dean Alexander, Rhett Titus, & Rosario Grillo. * The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Joe Keys, Chris Steeler,...
rajah.com
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER of Imperium and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indies for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com
Shane Taylor Talks About His ROH Final Battle Performance, Wants Singles Match With Keith Lee
Shane Taylor recently appeared as a guest on Ron Funches' One Fall program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about his ROH Final Battle 2022 performance, as well as how he wants a singles match against Keith Lee. Featured below...
rajah.com
WWE News: Superstars In Los Angeles, WWE Tryout At IMG Academy (Video)
-- WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars Cody Rhodes and The Miz recently traveled to Los Angeles, where they particpated in 2K activities. The Judgment Day's own Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest also tagged along, as well as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano, and Smackdown Superstar Rey Mysterio.
rajah.com
List of Producers Behind Last Night’s WWE Raw
According to a report from Fightful Select, the full list of producers behind the latest episode of Monday Night Raw has been revealed. Tyson Kidd handled the Raw Women's Championship Number One Contender's clash between Alexa Bliss and Bayley, while Chris Park oversaw the United States Championship Number One Contender's battle featuring Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
rajah.com
Brian Kendrick Reflects On WWE Championship Scramble At Unforgiven '08
During the match, Kendrick became the interim WWE Champion, though the reign is not officially recognized by WWE. “It was fun. It was a great moment for me, a real high point. It was cool, it was thrilling, the match itself felt like a lot of fun. I might’ve watched it back twice, but that would be at the most. I might’ve watched it back once whereas the match with Rich Swann, where I lost the 205 Live belt — which was more recent — I’ve watched it back more. It was a great moment, but it wasn’t necessarily my favorite match.”
rajah.com
Britt Baker Reveals The First Storyline That Gave Her The Wrestling Bug Was Bryan Danielson’s Triumph At WWE WrestleMania 30
Top AEW Star Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with The Ringer on a number of topics such as how the first storyline that gave her the wrestling bug and made her want to pursue pro wrestling was the Bryan Danielson storyline at WWE WrestleMania XXX. Britt Baker said:. “The...
rajah.com
WWE News: The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon Synopsis, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon docu-series will air on VICE TV tonight, and the synopsis for Tuesday evenings program has surfaced online:. “Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multibillion-dollar global empire.”. --...
rajah.com
Match Listings, Notes & Possible Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Raw
-- Fightfulselect.com is reporting the following match listing, notes and spoilers for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw:. 5. Elias Tribute Concert...leading to match (see below) 7. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley (US Title Contender Match) Notes:. - Kylie Rae, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are scheduled to work WWE Main...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Was The Biggest Disappointment As World Champion
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as what storyline should Jon Moxley be put in next after losing the AEW World Championship. Jim Cornette said:. “Now’s the time to get a...
rajah.com
Booker T Open To The Idea Of Competing In The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he is open to the idea of competing in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble and how nobody has talked to him about it, but he will be prepared if it happens.
rajah.com
Adam Pearce Announces That He Has Rescinded Bobby Lashley's Storyline Termination
-- WWE official Adam Pearce posted a video this afternoon in which he discussed the Bobby Lashley situation by concluding that Lashley's storyline termination has been rescinded. While Pearce maintained that Lashley putting his hands on WWE officials was unacceptable and will need to be addressed, he also apologized for letting his emotions get the better of him when announcing Lashley's firing. Pearce then noted that he and Lashley will meet later this week to discuss the incident and the ramifications and how they can move forward.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (12/13/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back with the latest installment of their Tuesday night program. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television show is NXT Deadline 2022 fallout, New NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day find out what’s next for them and more.
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Says Eddie Kingston Would Have Won Their Match If He Didn’t Have An AEW World Title Match
Top AEW Star Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how his Barbed Wire Everywhere Match against Eddie Kingston back in August was cut short because some people might have gone a little bit longer than they were supposed to with their segments or matches, so they were short on time.
