Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Teddy Long Reveals Vince McMahon Always Monitored The Talent’s Weight
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on "One on One" to talk about a variety of topics such as how the company had a scale in the back and how former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was always very aware about the talent's weight and would always keep track of it.
rajah.com
Dustin Rhodes Talks Vince McMahon Pitching Him His Goldust Gimmick
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon presented to him his Goldust gimmick by mentioning that it is an androgynous character and it is somehow related to Adrian Street and Adrian Adonis as well as how he just agreed with everything Vince told him the first time.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Was The Biggest Disappointment As World Champion
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as what storyline should Jon Moxley be put in next after losing the AEW World Championship. Jim Cornette said:. “Now’s the time to get a...
rajah.com
Corey Graves Says Austin Theory Is The Future Of The WWE
WWE Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves, who competed for the WWE in the past, recently took to an episode of his “After The Bell” podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he believes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is the future of WWE as well as how he is making the most out of every opportunity.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Reveals IMPACT Had Plans Of Him Becoming The TNA World Champion As "Broken" Matt
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how if he and his brother Jeff Hardy had re-signed with TNA back in the day, then he would have a bigger role with creative and they would have made him the TNA World Champion as "Broken" Matt Hardy.
rajah.com
Psycho Boy Fodder Talks About Experience Thus Far In AEW
Psycho Boy Fodder recently spoke with The Spotlight for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling prospect spoke about his experience in AEW thus far, feedback from Jerry Lynn and more. Featured below are some of the highlights. On his experience in AEW: "Shawn...
rajah.com
Karrion Kross Talks About Getting To Work With Rey Mysterio: "I'm Over The Moon ..."
Karrion Kross is "over the moon" to be working with Rey Mysterio. The WWE Superstar recently spoke about working with the masked wrestling legend during a sit-down interview with DJ Peter Rosenberg. Featured below is an excerpt from the discussion where he talks about working with the future WWE Hall...
rajah.com
Valerie Loureda Explains Her New WWE NXT Moniker
How did former MMA competitor Valerie Loureda become WWE Superstar Lola Vice?. Who better to ask than the recent NXT addition herself?. During her recent chat with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Vice explained what the new name means to her. Check out Lola's comments below. On her new...
rajah.com
Zicky Dice Talks About His Creativity, IMPACT Wrestling Not Giving Him A Live Microphone
Zicky Dice recently appeared as a guest on the latest installment of the Reffin It Up program with Brian Hebner. During the appearance, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about his creativity and how IMPACT Wrestling has yet to give him a live microphone. Featured below are some of the highlights.
rajah.com
New Day Predict Bright Future For Pretty Deadly In WWE
Although they just beat them for the gold, The New Day still predicts big things in WWE for Pretty Deadly. Following their recent tag-team title tilt at the NXT Deadline 2022 special premium live event, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods spoke with Sports Illustrated about the former NXT Tag-Team Champions.
rajah.com
Brian Kendrick Reflects On WWE Championship Scramble At Unforgiven '08
During the match, Kendrick became the interim WWE Champion, though the reign is not officially recognized by WWE. “It was fun. It was a great moment for me, a real high point. It was cool, it was thrilling, the match itself felt like a lot of fun. I might’ve watched it back twice, but that would be at the most. I might’ve watched it back once whereas the match with Rich Swann, where I lost the 205 Live belt — which was more recent — I’ve watched it back more. It was a great moment, but it wasn’t necessarily my favorite match.”
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Reveals He Was Originally Known As The Rock Before Dwayne Johnson
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock had a conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a variety of topics such as how he was originally known as The Rock before Dwayne Johnson began to use it and how it was even in his UFC and WWF contracts.
rajah.com
Booker T Sounds Off On Getting Emotional During Roxanne Perez's Victory At NXT Deadline 2022
Booker T was emotional watching Roxanne Perez have her big moment at NXT Deadline 2022. During a recent installment of his Hall Of Fame podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about his reaction to her big win at the final premium live event for NXT of 2022.
rajah.com
Becky Lynch Offers High Praise For Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor
Becky Lynch recently spoke with the folks from Verge magazine for an interview. During the discussion, "The Man" offered high praise for Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor when talking about some of the talents currently working on the WWE main roster. Featured below are some of the highlights. On Rhea...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Who He Would Like To Face For The Hardy Boyz's Last Match
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he would like The Hardy Boyz's last match to be against WWE Hall of Famer Edge and pro wrestling legend Christian.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals He Is Almost Fully Recovered After Undergoing Knee Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how it has been six and a half months after he underwent knee surgery and how he's almost fully recovered as it takes about 9-12 months to full recover, but he is nearly there.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Reveals Why He Was Very Jealous Of WWE Legend The Rock
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he took it upon himself to keep WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's feet on the ground and how doing that was very important to him because he was very jealous of The Rock for being able to do everything and also for being the total package and he did that by verbally abusing him and taking shots at him in the ring.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Should Be MJF’s Next Challenger
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how it would make perfect sense for top AEW Star Bryan Danielson to be AEW World Champion MJF’s next challenger as MJF completely laid out Bryan Danielson's mentor William Regal.
rajah.com
Matt Riddle Reportedly Off WWE TV Due to Two Failed Drug Tests
– WWE recently wrote off Matt Riddle from storylines, noting that he would be out of action for six weeks after getting attacked by Solo Sikoa on last week’s Monday’s Night Raw. Bodyslam.net reports that the real reason for Riddle’s ongoing absence is because he has violated the company’s Wellness Policy by failing a drug test - his second failed test within the last few months.
rajah.com
Adam Pearce Announces That He Has Rescinded Bobby Lashley's Storyline Termination
-- WWE official Adam Pearce posted a video this afternoon in which he discussed the Bobby Lashley situation by concluding that Lashley's storyline termination has been rescinded. While Pearce maintained that Lashley putting his hands on WWE officials was unacceptable and will need to be addressed, he also apologized for letting his emotions get the better of him when announcing Lashley's firing. Pearce then noted that he and Lashley will meet later this week to discuss the incident and the ramifications and how they can move forward.
Comments / 0