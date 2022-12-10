Read full article on original website
AEW Road To Winter Is Coming Special For Tonight's Show (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week's stacked show featuring the Winter Is Coming annual theme. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview.
NJPW Announces Lineup For Their Show On AXS TV This Week
An announcement was recently made by New Japan Pro Wrestling that their show on AXS TV this week will feature IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay putting his IWGP United States Title on the line against Shota Umino and the final NJPW Match of professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) from the company’s Historic X-Over special PPV in collaboration with STARDOM.
Various News: Asuka Says She's Going On "A Trip," AEW Dynamite Preview (Video)
Following her Monday Night Raw singles loss to Rhea Ripley of The Judgement Day, Asuka posted on Twitter, where shared the following statement:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on Wednesday, ahead of the WInter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite:
Winner Take All Ladder Match Announced For Next Week's WWE Monday Night Raw
A "Winner-Take-All" ladder match has been announced for next week's WWE Monday Night Raw. During this week's three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, a segment took place involving Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis and The Miz. The segment saw a match made for next week's red brand show, where The...
Brian Kendrick Reflects On WWE Championship Scramble At Unforgiven '08
During the match, Kendrick became the interim WWE Champion, though the reign is not officially recognized by WWE. “It was fun. It was a great moment for me, a real high point. It was cool, it was thrilling, the match itself felt like a lot of fun. I might’ve watched it back twice, but that would be at the most. I might’ve watched it back once whereas the match with Rich Swann, where I lost the 205 Live belt — which was more recent — I’ve watched it back more. It was a great moment, but it wasn’t necessarily my favorite match.”
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Preview For Tonight's Show In Garland, TX. (12/14/2022)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas with this week's "Winter Is Coming" themed episode of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is 8 time...
Cathy Kelley Talks WWE Return
During her recent chat with Kristian Harloff of The Big Thing podcast, Monday Night Raw backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly explained how her return to WWE came about. Check out the highlights below. On the reason why she decided to leave WWE:. “You know, I really wanted room for growth. And...
Adam Pearce Announces That He Has Rescinded Bobby Lashley's Storyline Termination
-- WWE official Adam Pearce posted a video this afternoon in which he discussed the Bobby Lashley situation by concluding that Lashley's storyline termination has been rescinded. While Pearce maintained that Lashley putting his hands on WWE officials was unacceptable and will need to be addressed, he also apologized for letting his emotions get the better of him when announcing Lashley's firing. Pearce then noted that he and Lashley will meet later this week to discuss the incident and the ramifications and how they can move forward.
Corey Graves Says Austin Theory Is The Future Of The WWE
WWE Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves, who competed for the WWE in the past, recently took to an episode of his “After The Bell” podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he believes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is the future of WWE as well as how he is making the most out of every opportunity.
WWE NXT On USA Preview For Tonight (12/13/2022)
The fallout from WWE NXT Deadline 2022 goes down tonight. At 8/7c on the USA Network, the first post-NXT Deadline 2022 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program premieres. On tap for tonight's show is the following updated lineup:. WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT (12/13/2022) * NXT Deadline...
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Dana Brooke def. Kylie Rae (as Briana Ray) in a Singles Match. - Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali def. Edris...
WWE News: The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon Synopsis, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon docu-series will air on VICE TV tonight, and the synopsis for Tuesday evenings program has surfaced online:. “Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multibillion-dollar global empire.”. --...
Former WWE Star Reveals He Was Originally Known As The Rock Before Dwayne Johnson
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock had a conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a variety of topics such as how he was originally known as The Rock before Dwayne Johnson began to use it and how it was even in his UFC and WWF contracts.
Psycho Boy Fodder Talks About Experience Thus Far In AEW
Psycho Boy Fodder recently spoke with The Spotlight for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling prospect spoke about his experience in AEW thus far, feedback from Jerry Lynn and more. Featured below are some of the highlights. On his experience in AEW: "Shawn...
Britt Baker Reveals The First Storyline That Gave Her The Wrestling Bug Was Bryan Danielson’s Triumph At WWE WrestleMania 30
Top AEW Star Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with The Ringer on a number of topics such as how the first storyline that gave her the wrestling bug and made her want to pursue pro wrestling was the Bryan Danielson storyline at WWE WrestleMania XXX. Britt Baker said:. “The...
Kurt Angle Says He Approached The WWE About Celebrating His Birthday
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he approached the WWE about celebrating his birthday on the December 9 episode of WWE SmackDown since they were headed to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and how they got back to him and agreed.
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Talks His Drinking Issues
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he was having a tough time and making horrible decisions due to his drinking issues as well as how he didn’t want to admit it until he ended up going to rehab in 2013.
WWE News: Superstars In Los Angeles, WWE Tryout At IMG Academy (Video)
-- WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars Cody Rhodes and The Miz recently traveled to Los Angeles, where they particpated in 2K activities. The Judgment Day's own Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest also tagged along, as well as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano, and Smackdown Superstar Rey Mysterio.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/12/2022): Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.
WWE RAW RESULTS (12/12/2022) This week's show kicks off with the usual theme song and opening video and then we shoot inside the Milwaukee-based venue as the crowd roars and the commentators welcome us as pyro explodes. Raw Women's Championship Eliminator. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss. We settle in and then...
WWE Announces Next UK Tour Schedule
World Wrestling Entertainment is heading overseas!. In the summer of 2023. WWE will set up shop in Liverpool, Dublin, Cardiff, and a host of other cities across the United Kingdom. Check out the full details below, via WWE.Com:. WWE Live returns to Liverpool, Sheffield, Newcastle, Dublin and Cardiff in 2023.
