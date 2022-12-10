Read full article on original website
After The Storms: A WMFE special on the impacts of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
During the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season two major storms — Ian and Nicole — brought historic inland flooding and coastal damage to Central Florida, along with billions of dollars in damages throughout the state. Now that the season is over, what next?. After the Storms, a special news...
A conversation with WMFE's Amy Green and Joe Byrnes on covering Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole
While neither Hurricane Ian nor Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the inland communities of Central Florida, the impacts were devastating. Many neighborhoods experienced severe flooding that destroyed homes and displaced families. Multimedia Producer Melissa Feito spoke with WMFE journalists Amy Green and Joe Byrnes regarding the WMFE radio news special After the Storms. Green and Byrnes, who cover the environment and elder issues, respectively, contributed reporting to the special. Readers can listen to the full radio special to learn more about the physical, emotional and economic damage of the storms on Central Florida and beyond.
Florida is included in a recall of oysters harvested in Texas
A recall on oysters harvested in southeast Texas includes Florida, health officials said Thursday. The recall issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services comes after more than 40 gastrointestinal illnesses were reported in Texas and Florida. The oysters were harvested from Nov. 17 through Dec. 7 in southeastern...
Proposed changes to Florida's property insurance litigation get pushback
Florida lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that any changes they make to the state's property insurance laws this week should reduce rates, but they're divided on how to get there. “There’s nothing that I’ve seen that actually will bring rates down for homeowners," said House Minority Leader...
If we have at-home test kits for COVID, why isn't there one for flu?
Cases of COVID, flu and RSV continue to rise in parts of Florida yet COVID is the only of the three viruses to have a commercial at-home test kit. Cases of COVID-19, influenza, and RSV continue to rise in Florida and throughout the country, yet only COVID has a commercial at-home test kit.
Medical board clears physician of charges in medical marijuana investigation
The proceedings against Dr. Joseph Dorn, who was one of the first Florida doctors eligible to order medical marijuana for patients, have been closely watched in the state’s medical cannabis community. A state medical board has cleared a doctor who ordered medical marijuana for two undercover investigators posing as...
Medical examiners: Fentanyl is Florida's most lethal drug among all ages and races
FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass says the epidemic is exacerbated by counterfeit versions of Adderall, Xanax (alprazolam) and other prescription pills. A Florida medical examiners report released this week says 6,000 residents died of fentanyl overdoses in 2021, making it the most lethal drug across all ages and racial demographics. Florida...
In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them
Some people say it’s reasonable for densely populated areas to receive more settlement funds, since they serve more of those affected. But others worry this overlooks rural communities disproportionately harmed by opioid addiction. Tim Buck knows by heart how many people died from drug overdoses in his North Carolina...
Disease expert says common sense should make a comeback this holiday season
Flu cases are on the rise in many Florida counties. COVID-19 cases are up, too, according to state health department. For the third consecutive year, viruses may play a part in holiday gatherings. So before getting on a plane or going to a party, health officials are urging people to...
