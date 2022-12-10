Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Available Tonight Against San Antonio Spurs

Butler expected to play against the Spurs

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is available for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Butler is still dealing with knee soreness but is expected in the starting lineup. Butler has missed seven of the last 10 games with knee problems.

Heat guard Gabe Vincent will miss his third straight game Vincent with a knee contusion. Fortunately, the Heat have back Kyle Lowry, who missed Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers for rest purposes.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 5 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -12

VITALS: : The Heat and Spurs meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won four-straight against San Antonio, just one short from tying the franchise record of five consecutive wins from 3/14/11 – 1/26/14. The Heat are 25-44 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 19-16 in home games and 6-28 in road games ... For the Heat, Gabe Vincent (knee), Omar Yurtseven (ankle), Nikola Jovic (G League) and Jamal Cain (G League) are out.

Bam Adebayo on adjusting to new defensive schemes (; 0:29)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Dru Smith

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

SPURS

F Malaki Branham

F Keldon Johnson

C Zack Collins

G Tre Jones

G Romeo Langford

QUOTABLE

Bam Adebayo on Jimmy Butler's play late against Clippers: The ball finds the right places. (Thursday) it was Jimmy. Jimmy had the hot hand. He scored our last eight and that's what he does. At the end of the game, if he wants to keep doing, I'm fine with that. I have no problem with him shooting step-back, one-footers."

