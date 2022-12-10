Garland lauds veteran firefighters

Larry Anderson let out a big grin after receiving his awards for 40 years of service as a firefighter and officer. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

GARLAND — The Garland Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department made merry this past Sunday, Dec. 4, as they honored fellow colleagues during their annual Christmas Meal and Awards ceremony.

Members from the department along with friend, family and loved ones gathered at the Garland Fire Department for some good food, from Sand Piper, and to bestow awards to some of the members for their dedicated services.

Reward recipients included Larry Anderson, who received his award for 40 years of service as a firefighter and officer. Anthony Norris who got his award for 25 years of service as Board of Directors President. Billy Lane, who was absent, was honored for 20 years of service as a firefighter and officer. Cameron Carr received his award for five years of service as a firefighter.

Every member of the department also received checks and gift cards as a thank you for another year of devoted work.

As a member that received one of these honorable awards Anderson shared words of his time working there and on the level of commitment he and his brothers give to the department.

“The first thing that you got to do is to put God in front of anything you do,” he said. “It’s been quite the journey and down here at Garland Fire Department we train hard. Anything that ever comes out that’s new we always try to train for it. Because when you get out there on the fire ground and you don’t know what to do you’re going to killed.”

“Anthony Norris is our training officer and he’s a Fire Marshall in Harnett County and he teaches a lot of classes,” Anderson said. “Then we had a guy coming out of Fayetteville to teach us hazmat classes so we’ve done all that and more. I myself have done up to 500 hours of training a year and them are some long, long hours.”

“I thank God for being here and for him watching over me,” he said. “We’ve got a good fire chief and everybody here is like brothers and sisters. If somebody does something wrong or somebody gets hurt, they’re all right on you to help and they’ll stick behind you.”

Anderson also spoke on his 40 years of service and what he always strove to be as a firefighter and officer.

“It’s been great working with these guys, I‘ve got 40 years in with them and some of these guys come to ask me question and I try to be an inspiration to them,” Anderson said. “If I ever see them doing something wrong I always tell them — don’t do that on the fire ground.”

“I’ve always enjoyed helping people so if they did something wrong I wanted them to know they could come to me so we can try to correct it so we can grow.”

He also made sure to give a much deserved “thank you” to the town and people in which serves.

“To the town of Garland, I appreciate them as well for supporting us and sticking behind us also,” he said.

After all the awards were finished being distributed the members of the department got a chance to give any words they wished. Not many spoke but Anderson did and his speech, though short, was uplifting and shared the same sentiments that many there felt.

“Whatever you do now in this time and day with people running around killing each other you’ve got to put God first,” Anderson said. “He’s got control of everything and with all this killing just remember it’s nothing but the devil. You have got to put the Lord first, he will look after us.”

“It’s like my pastor always told me, you might be here one day and gone the next day,” he said. “You’ve got to trust in the Lord. With that I say thank you and I wish everybody a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”