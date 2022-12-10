Director of Caltech’s Center for Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience Elected to the National Academy of Inventors

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Eyes offer a window into the mystery of human consciousness
Since he was a kid Hal Blumenfeld has wondered about the nature of human consciousness. "It's what makes us human and makes life worthwhile," said Blumenfeld, now the Mark Loughridge and Michele Williams Professor of Neurology at Yale. "And it's still a mystery of modern science." In a recent study,...
psychologytoday.com
Genomics and AI Spot Genetic Marker for Autism
Scientific studies to date suggest that autism tends to run in families, and that it develops due to genetic and environmental factors. Recently a team of researchers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory discovered a genetic mutation associated with nonverbal types of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) using a novel method and artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning. Their study will be published in the January 2023 edition of the scientific journal HGG Advances.
MedicalXpress
New method identifies spatial biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease progression in animal model
Many diseases affect how cells are spatially organized in tissues, such as in Alzheimer's disease, where amyloid-β proteins clump together to form plaques in the brain. Studying how cells differ in various regions of tissue could help scientists better understand the key changes that lead to Alzheimer's and other diseases. But integrating data on gene expression and cell structure and spatial location into the same analysis has proven challenging.
