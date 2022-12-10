Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Public Can Join New Horizon School’s Project to Restore Parkway With Native Habitat Garden
New Horizon School Pasadena is currently in the process of restoring the parkway that exists on the perimeter of the school by building a native habitat garden where the campus interfaces with Orange Grove Blvd and Cypress Ave. “Our hope is that by restoring the land that our school is...
pasadenanow.com
City Commission Hears Five Areas of Focus for Proposed Pasadena Homelessness Plan
The Northwest Commission heard details of proposed updates to the City’s plan to address homelessness. When finalized, the document will serve as a guiding document for the city’s response to homelessness in the coming years. During the meeting, local policy and planning consulting firm CityWise provided the findings...
California Transportation Commission approves $67.8 million for construction of Montebello blvd. grade separation project
The California Transportation Commission voted to approve the allocation of $67.8 million in state funds to the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments for construction of the Montebello Boulevard Grade Separation Project. The funding which includes a $49 million grant through the SB 1 Trade Corridor Enhancement Program and $18.8 million in state bond funds from the Proposition 1B Trade Corridor Improvement Fund, will permit the SGVCOG to prepare to release the project for bids from contractors.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Fire and Police Departments Issue Rose Parade Safety Tips
As the 134th Rose Parade® presented by Honda approaches on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Pasadena’s fire and police departments are issuing the following safety tips for the thousands of overnight campers who will line the route on Sunday, Jan. 1. The parade route will be a safer place if everyone follows the rules and regulations listed below.
pasadenanow.com
Council Certifies Voter Approval of Measure L to Continue Library Programs and Services
On December 12, Pasadena’s City Council officially accepted the November 8th General Municipal Election returns, in which residents voted to approve Measure L, the Pasadena Public Library Services Continuation Measure. Passage of the measure will continue to fund 20%, or $2.8 million, of the Library budget. This funding is...
pasadenanow.com
City Calls For Volunteers for Homeless Count
The City is seeking volunteers for the 2023 for the Pasadena Homeless Count. The survey will take place the evening of January 24th and the morning of January 25th. The Homeless Count sets in motion a year full of education, engagement and action for the Pasadena Partnership. Each year, volunteers help count people experiencing homelessness living on the streets of Pasadena during one night in the last ten days of January.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Restaurants Must Pack Up Street and Sidewalk Dining Areas for Rose Parade
As part of preparations for the upcoming Rose Parade, the City of Pasadena will require businesses along the parade route to remove their outdoor dining spaces by December 14. A city official explained the removal of outdoor dining is required to allow for floats, bands, and overnight camping associated with the New Year’s day event.
Palos Verdes Estates declares local emergency after landslide
Another portion of a Palos Verdes Estates cliff could fall at any time, prompting the city manager to issue a proclamation to keep the area closed to the public. The landslide occurred about 10 a.m. Friday along the coast near Rosita Place in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, adjacent to the city of Torrance.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Updated Homelessness Plan Draft Goes Before Two Commissions This Week
The draft of the City’s updated Homelessness Plan is scheduled for presentation to a pair of City commissions this week, according to a review of commission agendas. The Plan is undergoing final development by the Pasadena Department of Housing. It will serve as the guiding document for the City’s response to homelessness in the coming years.
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
pasadenanow.com
Supporters of Victorious Rent Control Measure H Celebrate Victory
Supporters of Measure H, the city’s new rent control measure passed by almost 54% of the vote last month, celebrated its passage and certification by the City Council at a City Hall press conference Monday and pushed for its near-immediate implementation, while City officials were not ready to say when key parts of the amendment would be put in place.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Water and Power Revenue Bonds Upgraded to ‘AAA’ Rating
Pasadena Water and Power’s approximately $62.7 million water revenue refunding bonds have been upgraded to “AAA,” the agency’s highest rating, the City department announced. “This rating reaffirms confidence in PWP’s budget, planning, and resource management,” PWP Interim General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger said. “Fitch cited PWP’s favorable...
2 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Angeles National Park (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred on the North Angeles Forest Highway near mile marker 18. It was reported just before 2:30 p.m.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood’s infrastructure continues to crumble
This is the 2nd tree in the last 5 years that just fell into the street, or across the street into a neighbor’s yard, on this block alone. And it’s the 3rd tree in the last about 15 to 20 years. That tree 15 to 20 years ago fell because the roots had pushed up the sidewalk and the city came out and incompetently cut those roots so they could re-cement the sidewalk, making the tree unstable. It soon after fell across the street.
pasadenanow.com
PUSD Arts Winter Performances and Exhibits 2022
Looking for Holiday cheer? There are several performances going on this week across Pasadena Unified School District as detailed below:. For more information for general inquiries email pusdarts@pusd.us or call Ms. Karen Anderson (Arts & Enrichment Coordinator) at (626) 396-3600 ext. 88129 or visit pusd.us/arts.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tenants Union Set to Hold Measure H Press Conference
Rent control advocates are scheduled to address the media and the community at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 12 on the steps of Pasadena City Hall. Last month control rent control supporters scored a major victory when Measure H passed at the ballot. Measure H amends the City Charter creating...
pasadenanow.com
Charter Reform to Come Before Council Next Year
According to the City Clerk, the City Council will discuss Charter reform early next year. City Clerk Mark Jomsky informed the City Council that the matter would come before them in late January or early February. “My intention is to bring forward a discussion on charter reform at the end...
SCV Water Plans To Approve Application For Funding At Upcoming Meeting
The SCV Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee is expected to approve the submission of an application for funding in a meeting this Wednesday. Starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, SCV Water’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is set to hold a meeting that is open to the public, where they plan to approve the ...
myburbank.com
Burbank’s Chamber Welcomes Discovery Store
The Burbank Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Discovery Store!. American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Burbank, California helps support the fight against cancer through the resale of high-quality, gently-used, donated merchandise such as clothing, accessories, jewelry, furniture, artwork, antiques, collectibles, and other household items. To donate, drop off your gently-used...
NBC Los Angeles
All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say
The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
