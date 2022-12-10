ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Transportation Commission approves $67.8 million for construction of Montebello blvd. grade separation project

The California Transportation Commission voted to approve the allocation of $67.8 million in state funds to the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments for construction of the Montebello Boulevard Grade Separation Project. The funding which includes a $49 million grant through the SB 1 Trade Corridor Enhancement Program and $18.8 million in state bond funds from the Proposition 1B Trade Corridor Improvement Fund, will permit the SGVCOG to prepare to release the project for bids from contractors.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Fire and Police Departments Issue Rose Parade Safety Tips

As the 134th Rose Parade® presented by Honda approaches on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Pasadena’s fire and police departments are issuing the following safety tips for the thousands of overnight campers who will line the route on Sunday, Jan. 1. The parade route will be a safer place if everyone follows the rules and regulations listed below.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Calls For Volunteers for Homeless Count

The City is seeking volunteers for the 2023 for the Pasadena Homeless Count. The survey will take place the evening of January 24th and the morning of January 25th. The Homeless Count sets in motion a year full of education, engagement and action for the Pasadena Partnership. Each year, volunteers help count people experiencing homelessness living on the streets of Pasadena during one night in the last ten days of January.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Restaurants Must Pack Up Street and Sidewalk Dining Areas for Rose Parade

As part of preparations for the upcoming Rose Parade, the City of Pasadena will require businesses along the parade route to remove their outdoor dining spaces by December 14. A city official explained the removal of outdoor dining is required to allow for floats, bands, and overnight camping associated with the New Year’s day event.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena’s Updated Homelessness Plan Draft Goes Before Two Commissions This Week

The draft of the City’s updated Homelessness Plan is scheduled for presentation to a pair of City commissions this week, according to a review of commission agendas. The Plan is undergoing final development by the Pasadena Department of Housing. It will serve as the guiding document for the City’s response to homelessness in the coming years.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Supporters of Victorious Rent Control Measure H Celebrate Victory

Supporters of Measure H, the city’s new rent control measure passed by almost 54% of the vote last month, celebrated its passage and certification by the City Council at a City Hall press conference Monday and pushed for its near-immediate implementation, while City officials were not ready to say when key parts of the amendment would be put in place.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Water and Power Revenue Bonds Upgraded to ‘AAA’ Rating

Pasadena Water and Power’s approximately $62.7 million water revenue refunding bonds have been upgraded to “AAA,” the agency’s highest rating, the City department announced. “This rating reaffirms confidence in PWP’s budget, planning, and resource management,” PWP Interim General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger said. “Fitch cited PWP’s favorable...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Inglewood’s infrastructure continues to crumble

This is the 2nd tree in the last 5 years that just fell into the street, or across the street into a neighbor’s yard, on this block alone. And it’s the 3rd tree in the last about 15 to 20 years. That tree 15 to 20 years ago fell because the roots had pushed up the sidewalk and the city came out and incompetently cut those roots so they could re-cement the sidewalk, making the tree unstable. It soon after fell across the street.
INGLEWOOD, CA
pasadenanow.com

PUSD Arts Winter Performances and Exhibits 2022

Looking for Holiday cheer? There are several performances going on this week across Pasadena Unified School District as detailed below:. For more information for general inquiries email pusdarts@pusd.us or call Ms. Karen Anderson (Arts & Enrichment Coordinator) at (626) 396-3600 ext. 88129 or visit pusd.us/arts.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Tenants Union Set to Hold Measure H Press Conference

Rent control advocates are scheduled to address the media and the community at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 12 on the steps of Pasadena City Hall. Last month control rent control supporters scored a major victory when Measure H passed at the ballot. Measure H amends the City Charter creating...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Charter Reform to Come Before Council Next Year

According to the City Clerk, the City Council will discuss Charter reform early next year. City Clerk Mark Jomsky informed the City Council that the matter would come before them in late January or early February. “My intention is to bring forward a discussion on charter reform at the end...
PASADENA, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank’s Chamber Welcomes Discovery Store

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Discovery Store!. American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Burbank, California helps support the fight against cancer through the resale of high-quality, gently-used, donated merchandise such as clothing, accessories, jewelry, furniture, artwork, antiques, collectibles, and other household items. To donate, drop off your gently-used...
BURBANK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say

The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
LOS ANGELES, CA

