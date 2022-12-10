Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Full Calendar This Week as 9 Major Pasadena Cases Move Forward in Court
This week, nine Pasadena-related court cases move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Here’s a profile of each of the cases which remain on the calendar starting with Tuesday’s docket. Tuesday, Dec. 13. 8:30 a.m. Pretrial Hearing for Faustino Lara Moreno. Faustino...
pasadenanow.com
Fusion Academy: A Friday Full of Festive Sweets
A Friday full of festive sweet treats! Fusion Academy students rolled up their sleeves because it’s time to bake christmas treats/decors and having christmas treats! Fusion Academy campuses are getting in the Holiday spirit, and satisfying their sweet tooth too!. Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown (FAPD), 35 N. Lake Avenue...
pasadenanow.com
Planned Parenthood Pasadena CEO Joins Journalist Justin Chapman’s Award-Winning ‘NewsRap Local’ TV Show Friday
Pasadena Media’s award-winning local news talk show “NewsRap Local with Justin Chapman” continues this at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 16. with featured guest Sheri Bonner, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley (PPPSGV). “Abortion had an outsized impact on the midterm election,...
pasadenanow.com
PUSD Arts Winter Performances and Exhibits 2022
Looking for Holiday cheer? There are several performances going on this week across Pasadena Unified School District as detailed below:. For more information for general inquiries email pusdarts@pusd.us or call Ms. Karen Anderson (Arts & Enrichment Coordinator) at (626) 396-3600 ext. 88129 or visit pusd.us/arts.
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Fire and Police Departments Issue Rose Parade Safety Tips
As the 134th Rose Parade® presented by Honda approaches on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Pasadena’s fire and police departments are issuing the following safety tips for the thousands of overnight campers who will line the route on Sunday, Jan. 1. The parade route will be a safer place if everyone follows the rules and regulations listed below.
pasadenanow.com
Craig Newton Does Winter Holiday Music
South Pasadena Public Library hosts a special Winter Holiday-themed performance by musician Craig Newton on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6 to 7 p.m. In this in-person event in the Librarys Community Room, Craig Newton will share versions of the standard holiday songs from a variety of cultures. He will bring a wide array of instruments to play the music and will encourage lots of audience participation through sing-alongs.
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: Class Acts
Get ready there will probably be two more pots of gumbo this week. There is a lot going on. The new City Council was sworn in. The Muir-PHS rivalry is as storied as the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl Game. The generational bragging rights between cross town rivals dates...
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
pasadenanow.com
Marshall Fundamental Orchestra Winter Concert is on Wednesday, December 14
Marshall Fundamental Orchestra students preparing for this week’s Orchestra Winter Concert. The Marshall Fundamental Orchestras are celebrating Winter with their Winter Concert on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Marshall Fundamental School Auditorium. Featuring Beginning, Intermediate, Advanced, and Jazz Band. Donations are Welcome at the Door. Free Entry.
pasadenanow.com
ArtCenter Graduates Fall Class, Hosts Numerous Related Events
At a graduation ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17, ArtCenter College of Design will celebrate 180 graduates on the Pasadena Convention Center stage in front of a potential audience of 5,000 people, according to the design school. Fall 2022 class Valedictorian is Fine Art major Miles Washington, a multi-disciplinary artist from...
pasadenanow.com
Council Certifies Voter Approval of Measure L to Continue Library Programs and Services
On December 12, Pasadena’s City Council officially accepted the November 8th General Municipal Election returns, in which residents voted to approve Measure L, the Pasadena Public Library Services Continuation Measure. Passage of the measure will continue to fund 20%, or $2.8 million, of the Library budget. This funding is...
pasadenanow.com
‘Latina Christmas Special’ is Back! – 3 Performances Only at A Noise Within
A Noise Within’s “Noise Now” community engagement series celebrates the holidays with three performances of Latina Christmas Special, an American comedy of Latina proportions. You thought your holidays with the family were dramatic? Try these three hilarious, touching and surprisingly personal Christmas stories of holidays past told by three acclaimed Latina comedians. When these three sassy BFFs get together, they down plenty of tequila and dish about everything from moms to cucarachas (cockroaches) to Farrah Fawcett, and share their funny and intimate stories of childhood Christmas “dramas” that make them uniquely American, undoubtedly Latina and, most of all, friends. Bursting with laughs, more laughs, music and escándalo (scandal)!
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Restaurants Must Pack Up Street and Sidewalk Dining Areas for Rose Parade
As part of preparations for the upcoming Rose Parade, the City of Pasadena will require businesses along the parade route to remove their outdoor dining spaces by December 14. A city official explained the removal of outdoor dining is required to allow for floats, bands, and overnight camping associated with the New Year’s day event.
pasadenanow.com
City Calls For Volunteers for Homeless Count
The City is seeking volunteers for the 2023 for the Pasadena Homeless Count. The survey will take place the evening of January 24th and the morning of January 25th. The Homeless Count sets in motion a year full of education, engagement and action for the Pasadena Partnership. Each year, volunteers help count people experiencing homelessness living on the streets of Pasadena during one night in the last ten days of January.
NBC Los Angeles
All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say
The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
fox10phoenix.com
LA deputies looking for suspects involved in hour-long wild pursuit
LOS ANGELES - A suspect led deputies on a wild hour-long pursuit through LA County. The pursuit started in El Monte; the suspect drove at high-speeds on the 710, 10 and 5 freeways. The original want on the suspect came in as driving under the influence, but that later changed...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tenants Union Set to Hold Measure H Press Conference
Rent control advocates are scheduled to address the media and the community at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 12 on the steps of Pasadena City Hall. Last month control rent control supporters scored a major victory when Measure H passed at the ballot. Measure H amends the City Charter creating...
pasadenanow.com
City Commission Hears Five Areas of Focus for Proposed Pasadena Homelessness Plan
The Northwest Commission heard details of proposed updates to the City’s plan to address homelessness. When finalized, the document will serve as a guiding document for the city’s response to homelessness in the coming years. During the meeting, local policy and planning consulting firm CityWise provided the findings...
California school district president accused of putting students in inappropriate situation
The president of the Claremont Unified School District in Los Angeles County resigned from his post after allegedly bringing a high school choir to an adult party, putting them in an inappropriate situation.
Comments / 0