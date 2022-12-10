A Noise Within’s “Noise Now” community engagement series celebrates the holidays with three performances of Latina Christmas Special, an American comedy of Latina proportions. You thought your holidays with the family were dramatic? Try these three hilarious, touching and surprisingly personal Christmas stories of holidays past told by three acclaimed Latina comedians. When these three sassy BFFs get together, they down plenty of tequila and dish about everything from moms to cucarachas (cockroaches) to Farrah Fawcett, and share their funny and intimate stories of childhood Christmas “dramas” that make them uniquely American, undoubtedly Latina and, most of all, friends. Bursting with laughs, more laughs, music and escándalo (scandal)!

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO