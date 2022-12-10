ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Stormy Weather to Sweep Through Pasadena Sunday

A period of stormy weather will bring widespread moderate to heavy rainfall to Pasadena through Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service forecasters said, issuing a flash flood watch and saying locals should expect breezy conditions. The rainfall totals during this time are expected to be 1-2 inches in the San Gabriel...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California

A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
EAST PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Wet Weather Continues in SoCal, With Snow Expected in Mountains

After record rainfall amounts Sunday, the wet weather continued Monday as a storm swept over Southern California, with icy conditions making travel to the mountains very dangerous. More isolated showers are expected Monday in Los Angeles County, and brr, it's going to be cold out there. Monday is expected to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County After The Storm

(NWS photo of Sespe Creek near Fillmore) Updated--The storm that moved through Ventura County during the past few days has moved east, leaving the water-starved county with much-needed rain and snow. The northern mountains received between 4-8 inches of rain and 1-4 inches of snow at the highest elevations and...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers

A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Restaurants Must Pack Up Street and Sidewalk Dining Areas for Rose Parade

As part of preparations for the upcoming Rose Parade, the City of Pasadena will require businesses along the parade route to remove their outdoor dining spaces by December 14. A city official explained the removal of outdoor dining is required to allow for floats, bands, and overnight camping associated with the New Year’s day event.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Fire and Police Departments Issue Rose Parade Safety Tips

As the 134th Rose Parade® presented by Honda approaches on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Pasadena’s fire and police departments are issuing the following safety tips for the thousands of overnight campers who will line the route on Sunday, Jan. 1. The parade route will be a safer place if everyone follows the rules and regulations listed below.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Marshall Fundamental Orchestra Winter Concert is on Wednesday, December 14

Marshall Fundamental Orchestra students preparing for this week’s Orchestra Winter Concert. The Marshall Fundamental Orchestras are celebrating Winter with their Winter Concert on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Marshall Fundamental School Auditorium. Featuring Beginning, Intermediate, Advanced, and Jazz Band. Donations are Welcome at the Door. Free Entry.
PASADENA, CA

