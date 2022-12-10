Big storm developing west of here. Many weather alerts for that storm. High of 46 and low of 37 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and an east wind. Temps are not bad. Water vapor satellite shows the big storm developing west of here. Satellite has thatr storm and clouds moving this way. All clear on radar. Rain chance develop tomorrow night and last into Wednesday. Rainfall could be heavy in places. It will get windy with this storm. Longer term looks active with a storm track. Temps are mild now but will turn much colder later this week. Tonight, partly cloudy and 32. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and 49. Rain and mild for mid week but much colder later this week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO