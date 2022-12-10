Read full article on original website
A commercial flock of more than 11,000 turkeys has tested positive in Daviess County for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as it continues to impact Indiana.
Over 11,000 Turkeys in Daviess County Found to Have Bird Flu
A commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County is the 15th flock in Indiana found to have bird flu, according to state officials. The birds tested presumptively positive for avian influenza yesterday and have been quarantined. Samples will be tested at Iowa’s national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive-positive for avian flu. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in Iowa for confirmation. A 10-kilometer control […]
$180K of weed shipped to Evansville from California
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A discovery of several suspicious packages led to a massive drug bust in Evansville, police say. On Friday, officers with the Evansville Police Department responded after a mail carrier noticed ten packages that smelled like marijuana. The packages, which were sent from Rancho Cucamonga, California, were supposed to be delivered to […]
Gruesome animal cruelty case heading to trial in Evansville
WARNING: Some readers may find this content to be disturbing. Discretion is advised. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A woman previously found guilty on prior animal cruelty charges will be heading back to court in a new case. Shayna Burko was arrested back in July after authorities say they found a dead dog and canine body […]
Inmate found dead at Terre Haute penitentiary
An inmate was found dead at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Terre Haute this afternoon, officials said.
Mark A. Traylor
Mark A. Traylor, 64, of Washington, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mark was born on February 3, 1958, in Daviess County to Gladys (Wathen) and Donald J. (Joe) Traylor. He graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1980. Mark and Tami (Waller) Traylor were married from 1988-2015 and shared their hearts and home with two nephews – Dylan and Shane – and two nieces – Elizabeth and Emily who became their family and were absorbed lovingly into Mark’s extended Traylor family. Mark’s immediate family also included his son Justin Harris (Meredith) and granddaughters CeCe (16) and Lily (12).
Big changes on the way
Big storm developing west of here. Many weather alerts for that storm. High of 46 and low of 37 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and an east wind. Temps are not bad. Water vapor satellite shows the big storm developing west of here. Satellite has thatr storm and clouds moving this way. All clear on radar. Rain chance develop tomorrow night and last into Wednesday. Rainfall could be heavy in places. It will get windy with this storm. Longer term looks active with a storm track. Temps are mild now but will turn much colder later this week. Tonight, partly cloudy and 32. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and 49. Rain and mild for mid week but much colder later this week.
