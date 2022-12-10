Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Want to stay in President Bush's former Houston home? Now you canAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor who suffered brain aneurysm celebrating her gift of life
HOUSTON - How many Christmas miracles have you witnessed this holiday season? Here’s one that's certainly worth sharing. A Houston doctor who has helped patients rehab at TIRR Memorial Hermann for 30 years became a patient herself, and she says it truly is a miracle that she’s still here.
papercitymag.com
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
cw39.com
Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
Woman tells party-planning neighbors 'This is Texas' when she pointed fake gun, court docs read
A good neighbor warns others about an upcoming apartment party ... right? One couple got a not-so-neighborly reaction from a proud Texan that was taken to court.
KHOU
A look back at Deborah's 20 years at KHOU 11
HOUSTON — In December 2002, Deborah Duncan joined KHOU-TV Channel 11 as an anchor on 11 News This Morning. After six years at the news desk, she returned to the talk show format as host of Great Day Houston. Today, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of KHOU 11's Deborah...
Church bus carrying up to 25, most of them children, flips over in Houston
A church bus with up to 25 people on board, most of them children, flipped over in northeast Houston on Sunday, according to the Harris County sheriff. One adult was in critical condition, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sunday afternoon. "Most" of the other passengers were being transported to...
WFAA
Houston hockey tournament raising money for 6-year-old with cancer
HOUSTON — It may seem a little warm outside for ice, but a three-on-three hockey tournament in Houston is raising money for a good cause. The Annual Phoenix Cup Charity Classic is in its second year and started as a way to raise money for a Houston hockey family whose child was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2021.
'Tremendously traumatized' Houston police face the growing problem of domestic violence
The number of homicides in Houston continues to rise each year, and, in many cases, the victims are being killed by someone they know and love.
Senior living guide: 27 places in the Pearland, Friendswood area designed for senior adults
Landing at Watercrest Shadow Creek Ranch (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Pearland and Friendswood area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Independent living communities cater to older adults with limited care needs....
‘Multiple’ injuries after church bus flips in Texas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people, including children, were injured Sunday when a small church bus flipped near an apartment in Texas, authorities said. One adult was critically injured when the bus crashed at an apartment complex in eastern Harris County near Houston, KHOU-TV reported. According to a tweet...
3 pedestrians killed hours apart after being hit on Houston's roadways
Investigators say one of the pedestrians who was killed ran out of gas along Westheimer Road and attempted to bring a gas can across the road when she was hit by a car.
2023 RodeoHouston's genre calendar has everything from country to rock to hip-hop
Let's hear your guesses, rodeo fans! We already know four acts of the 20-night event. Now, it's time to fill in the blanks. Check out the calendar here.
fox26houston.com
Father of 5-year-old Houston boy who will die without bone marrow transplant in search of lifesaving hero
HOUSTON - "We can't save our own kids' life. We need help from somebody else to save our own children's life," said Marco Gonzalez. Gonzalez has dedicated his life to saving others. "I don't like to ask for help," he said. "But now I've got to ask for help, I...
WFAA
Woman who suffered traumatic brain injury to get new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
MONTGOMERY, Texas — A Montgomery woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury and her 12-year-old son are getting a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Shelbie Estrada didn't think she'd be able to own a home. In 2016 she was in a terrible accident. "In the hospital, I...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Why a stretch of highway near Houston was ripe to become the ‘Texas Killing Fields’
The Texas Killing Fields is term that’s been used to describe 33 murders that have taken place along the I-45 corrdior since the 1970s, many of them still unsolved. However, the term was originally coined in reference to a specific pasture along Calder Road in League City where the bodies of four young women were found.
Game-changing new park with restaurant, kids spaces, tunnels and more breaks grounds in west Houston
Houston's push for more public green space has now grown to the west side. Camden Park, a new, 3.4-acre park in the Westchase District, has broken ground on Wilcrest Drive just north of Richmond Avenue, per an announcement. Aimed at producing public green gathering spaces in one of Houston’s most park-deficient areas, the WiFi-enabled Camden Park will offer a 30,000 square-foot activity lawn with multi-purpose pavilion for free concerts and cultural performances, per press materials. More features include an onsite restaurant open daily with indoor and outdoor seating, a children’s playground with rolling hills, play structures, water features, and a...
KSAT 12
Small church bus carrying 25 people flips over in Houston, several injured, sheriff says
HOUSTON, Texas – A small church bus carrying 25 people flipped over near an apartment complex in Houston, sending many to area hospitals, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at 90 Uvalde Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez,...
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Cy-Fair firefighter shocked while fighting fire at mobile home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair firefighter was taken to a hospital after being shocked at the scene of a mobile home fire on Sunday. Cy-Fair Fire Department officials said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates subdivision. The firefighter was taken...
fox26houston.com
Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Houston crash
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged following a deadly crash in Houston over the weekend. Police say Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. The identity of the 26-year-old woman who died in the crash has not been released. The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m....
Comments / 2