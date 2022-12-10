ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston doctor who suffered brain aneurysm celebrating her gift of life

HOUSTON - How many Christmas miracles have you witnessed this holiday season? Here’s one that's certainly worth sharing. A Houston doctor who has helped patients rehab at TIRR Memorial Hermann for 30 years became a patient herself, and she says it truly is a miracle that she’s still here.
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo

Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
A look back at Deborah's 20 years at KHOU 11

HOUSTON — In December 2002, Deborah Duncan joined KHOU-TV Channel 11 as an anchor on 11 News This Morning. After six years at the news desk, she returned to the talk show format as host of Great Day Houston. Today, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of KHOU 11's Deborah...
Houston hockey tournament raising money for 6-year-old with cancer

HOUSTON — It may seem a little warm outside for ice, but a three-on-three hockey tournament in Houston is raising money for a good cause. The Annual Phoenix Cup Charity Classic is in its second year and started as a way to raise money for a Houston hockey family whose child was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2021.
Game-changing new park with restaurant, kids spaces, tunnels and more breaks grounds in west Houston

Houston's push for more public green space has now grown to the west side. Camden Park, a new, 3.4-acre park in the Westchase District, has broken ground on Wilcrest Drive just north of Richmond Avenue, per an announcement. Aimed at producing public green gathering spaces in one of Houston’s most park-deficient areas, the WiFi-enabled Camden Park will offer a 30,000 square-foot activity lawn with multi-purpose pavilion for free concerts and cultural performances, per press materials. More features include an onsite restaurant open daily with indoor and outdoor seating, a children’s playground with rolling hills, play structures, water features, and a...
