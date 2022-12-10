Read full article on original website
'I’m like good wine': Our best quotes of 2022
From Iga Swiatek's dominance to the tearful goodbyes of a number of the game's fan favorites, the interview room was the consistently bubbling with wit and insight in 2022. After thousands of post-match interview and pre-tournament media days, WTA Insider pulls together some of the best soundbites from across the Hologic WTA Tour's season.
'Let’s grow the family': Suárez Navarro, partner Olga Garcia expecting a child
Recently-retired Spanish star Carla Suárez Navarro and her partner, soccer player Olga García, shared some happy news on social media on Tuesday: They'll soon be parents. “Let’s grow the family,” Suárez Navarro wrote on social media in Spanish announcing the news, which noted that they'll welcome a baby in June. “Excited and happy to face this big moment. Very soon we will be one more.”
A World Cup of chaos has yielded a final for the ages: Argentina vs. France
AL KHOR, Qatar — The 2022 World Cup began amid controversy with chaos. It began here at the Al Bayt Stadium with a night all about Qatar, then quickly turned upside down. It pushed Argentina to the brink after less than 48 hours, and soon discarded Belgium and Germany. It continued, all the way to the semifinals, with Morocco and Croatia — and that, on Tuesday and Wednesday, at the feet of two giants, is where it ended.
