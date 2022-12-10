ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemlock, MI

abc12.com

Developers present new YMCA plan to Flint City Council

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Uptown Reinvestment Corp. presented a proposal to the Flint City Council during Monday night's meeting to build a $33 million mixed-use building downtown. The proposed building would house the Flint YMCA and change the downtown landscape. The YMCA and Uptown Reinvestment Corp. are partnering to build...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Teachers receive free access to Sloan Museum, Longway Planetarium

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Cultural Center is supporting Mid-Michigan teachers by giving them free access to the Sloan Museum of Discovery and Longway Planetarium. The Cultural Center Institutions presented the passes and grants to teachers at the Flint Institute of Arts on Monday. A total of 250 teachers received memberships valued at up to $16,000.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint mayor strikes hopeful tone in 2022 State of the City address

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Just days after being sworn in for a second term, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley laid out his vision for the city during his State of the City address. This was the third State of the City address for Neeley, but the first time he addressed a live audience at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Bay County Sheriff Department goatees support Santa House

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - You've probably heard of "no shave November." One local sheriff's department just put a Christmas spin on it. The Bay County Sheriff is letting his staff grow goatees in support of the Santa House in Bay City. And we learned, the spirit of the season...
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Bay City distributes 15,000 curbside recycling carts to residents

Bay City is expanding its curbside recycling program with 15,000 new carts, which are five times larger than the existing bins, for all residents. Bay City distributes 15,000 curbside recycling carts to residents. This week, 15,000 recycling carts are being delivered to Bay City homes as the community upgrades to...
BAY CITY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Groundbreaking set for early 2023 on new Trinity Health Hospital in Brighton to replace Howell facility

Trinity Health Michigan announced plans to build a replacement hospital in Livingston County that will enhance patient access and create an integrated campus of medical and surgical care at its existing medical center in Brighton. Construction is scheduled to break ground in early 2023 on a four-story, 174,000-square-foot hospital consisting...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint water bill relief fund receives $1.5 million, increases assistance levels

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The water bill relief fund for Flint residents received an influx of funding as the Great Lakes Water Authority is increasing eligibility and assistance levels. The authority's Board of Directors approved transferring $1.5 million into the Water Residential Assistance Program, which helps low-income households with bill...
FLINT, MI
East Village Magazine

A new type of health care coming to Flint in January

Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Sensory friendly Santa visiting Easterseals in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Santa Claus is coming to town -- and that means visits from all the boys and girls who have been waiting to share their Christmas lists. It's an experience most children enjoy. But it can be overwhelming for children with autism, who have to deal with flashing lights, long lines and loud noises.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Lawsuit targets the selection process for Genesee County clerk

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A lawsuit has been filed, claiming Genesee County judges broke the law in how they selected the county's next clerk. Genesee County Circuit Court judges chose Domonique Clemons as clerk-register of deeds. There were eight candidates, with no public interviews. An attorney said that is...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Local family puts on spectacular holiday light display in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Dawn and Wesley Smith have turned their yard into a Holiday Light Spectacular show. "We call it a madness. We started about 20 years ago and it just keeps growing and growing and getting more ridiculous," Wesley Smith told ABC 12. Sharing the massive light show...
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

Health care worker fatigue grows amid the 'tripledemic'

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals throughout the U.S. are at their highest capacity in just a year as three respiratory illnesses are surging. A tripledemic of COVID-19, RSV and influenza is putting a strain on health care workers. The illnesses are much different...
abc12.com

Neighbors want old Rite Aid gone. Land Bank says it's not that easy

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - People living in a east side Flint neighborhood are asking why an abandoned pharmacy in their community is still standing. ABC12 reported Saturday night about the body of Charles Markley, which was found by police inside the building. But neighbors claim it's long been a hotspot for thieves and fires. With these problems, they wonder why the building hasn't seen a wrecking crew.
FLINT, MI
State News

MSU given 10 days by judge to turn over donor agreements

A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ordered MSU to turn over the agreements to the Detroit Free Press between the university and two donors that funded Mel Tucker's contract. The information must be turned over within the next 10 days. Herschel Fink, the lawyer for the Detroit Free Press,...
EAST LANSING, MI

