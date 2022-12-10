Read full article on original website
Parental Concerns Voiced To Wawasee School Board
SYRACUSE — More than 15 parents and community members attended the Wawasee School Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, to voice their concerns regarding a recent student issue within the school. Many parents were adamant they should have been notified of the incident and do not believe it...
max983.net
Plymouth Community School Board thanks Christiansen, Pinkerton, and Mercer for their service to Corporation
PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Community School Corporation (PCSC) Board met on Tuesday, December 6. During the meeting, school board members and retirees were thanked for their service. Recently, Mike Mercer has resigned from his position as a bus driver for PCSC after 60 years of service. Lincoln Junior High...
News Now Warsaw
One Warsaw hosting holiday celebration Thursday at Senior Center
WARSAW – One Warsaw will hold its third annual holiday celebration for seniors at Kosciusko Senior Services Center on Park Avenue in Warsaw at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Along with a lunch provided by Senior Services, those attending will receive gift bags and enjoy some holiday music. One Warsaw provided...
inkfreenews.com
Two Students Receive Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Community Foundation is pleased to announce this year’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships recipients: Jordyn Leininger and Ryun Hoffert. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is a four-year, full-tuition scholarship that allows two recipients from each participating Indiana county to attend an Indiana college...
News Now Warsaw
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
News Now Warsaw
BREAKING NEWS: Warsaw High School, three others closed due to illness
WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools announced Wednesday the closing of four schools for at least two days as illness spreads through much of Indiana. The decision came after advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department, according to a news release from the school system. Four schools — Leesburg Elementary...
abc57.com
Goshen Nights of Lights invites community members out for grand opening
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department is inviting community members out to Goshen's Nights of Lights grand opening on Thursday. The lights display will debut at 6 p.m. at Shanklin Park and is free to anyone to view. The display includes over 60 lit silhouettes and several...
abc57.com
Elkhart Health and Aquatics to host Movie Splash!
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Health and Aquatics is inviting the community to two holiday movie screenings in their competition pool. Elf will be shown on Friday at 6 p.m. and Klaus will be screened on Dec. 23, also at 6 p.m. Both screenings are free and will be shown on...
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools shifts to eLearning Wednesday due to illness, bus driver shortage
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools were closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, due to widespread illness and a shortage of bus drivers. Wednesday will be an eLearning Day for all students. Expectations for eLearning can be found on the district’s website. Elkhart Community Schools isn’t the only Michiana...
News Now Warsaw
North Webster prepares to celebrate New Wellness Center, doctor’s office
NORTH WEBSTER – Community leaders will celebrate the opening of the Culver Family Wellness Center inside the quickly evolving North Webster Community Center on Friday and Saturday. At 6 p.m. Friday, organizers will host a ribbon cutting and a “Candy Canes and Cocktails” gathering for adults that will include...
Your News Local
Surgeon returns to local roots, strengthens orthopedic surgery options at Parkview Wabash
WABASH, IN – Local residents in need of orthopedic care now have the option of visiting a specialist in the Parkview Wabash Hospital outpatient clinic. Orthopedic surgeon Jason Ummel, DO, Ortho Northeast (ONE), is now welcoming patients. “We are extremely fortunate that Dr. Ummel has chosen to practice at...
WNDU
Country Bake Shop will be closing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
WNDU
Signups underway for Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s ‘Christmas Outreach’ program
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in Elkhart County and your family needs help with getting gifts for your children this Christmas season, you still have an opportunity to get assistance. Signups are underway for the Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s “Christmas Outreach” program, which serves families in Elkhart County...
WNDU
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
News Now Warsaw
Six Churches Support Salvation Army’s Pantry
WARSAW — Six United Methodist churches recently joined forces to collect 2,370 items for the Choice Pantry of The Salvation Army in Warsaw. Churches worked together in two groups. Team Pasta (Warsaw First, Clunette and Atwood Aldersgate United Methodist Churches) collected 1,366 items. Team PBJ (Walnut Creek, Celebration and Trinity United Methodist Churches) collected 1,004 items.
News Now Warsaw
Stacy’s closing its doors at year’s end
LEESBURG — After 50 years, Stacy’s Sports Inn in Leesburg has announced it will close after one final New Year’s eve dinner. Closing of the restaurant was announced Wednesday on its Facebook page by the Haines family. The business was started in 1972 by Stacy and Colleen...
Former DeKalb football coach Hummer passes away at 79
The late Hummer led DeKalb to a 4A state championship in the 1986 high school football season.
WNDU
Over 1 million lights on display at Fernwood Botanical Garden
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Fernwood Botanical Garden has over 1 million LED lights on display this year. The light display is back for the second year in a row after returning from a 13-year hiatus last year. Families can enjoy a stroll through Fernwood’s property with different themes and...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elkhart, IN
Elkhart is a city located within Elkhart County in northern Indiana. It is best known for its booming recreational vehicles and musical instruments industry. Elkhart's economy during the late 19th and early 20th centuries mainly relied on musical instrument factories and mill shops. In 1949, the city was officially dubbed...
WNDU
The Gingerbread Village is back in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in downtown South Bend. Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, LaPorte, and Elkhart counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties in Michigan. The community has been invited to come...
