Oregon State football: Omar Speights mulling a 2023 return, offensive linemen hit the town
There are a couple reasons why Omar Speights might return to Oregon State in 2023 for a fifth and final year of college. Speights went through senior day ceremonies prior to the Beavers’ 38-34 win over Oregon on Nov. 26. Speights wrapped up a bachelor’s degree in business this fall. During a four-year career, Speights has proven to be one of the most prolific linebackers in OSU history. He’s likely to get an NFL shot.
fishduck.com
Lanning and Lupoi: Questions Reveal Grave Concerns or Oregon’s Upside?
We have had some provocative defensive analyses articles this week, and when I pulled Mr. FishDuck away from revolut casino for a bit–we both arrived at some similar thoughts about Oregon defense for 2023. We started this week with first reviewing the season, and then breaking down the Oregon State game while raising some great questions in the process. We have had some good discussions in the forum-with-decorum, and I now wanted to consider some final questions in looking back at the Oregon 2022 defense under Coach Lanning and Coach Lupoi.
247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Four-star to Oregon
Oregon is trending for Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter heading into another visit to Oregon this weekend. After talking to a source with knowledge of the recruitment, I’ve logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball in favor of the Ducks. Porter has raved about the Pac 12...
fishduck.com
Late-Season Learning Lumps With Lanning and Lupoi
In yesterday’s article about Oregon’s defense in 2022, I raised some important questions for us to ponder going forward. Yet it is not complete without this new segment looking back at Oregon’s defense late in the season. It is not critical you read yesterday’s analysis prior to this installment, as they are distinctly different reviews. But I do suggest you take in both to obtain the big picture of this first season of Dan Lanning‘s defense.
Freshman Chance Gray heating up for Oregon women’s basketball
Chance Gray is delivering immediate results for Oregon women’s basketball, even as the true freshman is the fourth option for the Ducks. A five-star prospect and No. 7 overall player in last year’s recruiting class, Gray is averaging 10.5 points, 2.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds so far for Oregon (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12). She’s shooting 41.8% from the field, including 38.9% from three, and 87.5% from the free throw line and those are all rates that rank in the top 20 nationally among true freshmen.
ibwhsmag.com
Oregon Ducks Football: A Rivalry Catastrophe
The Oregon Ducks football program can be considered one of the “holy grails” of sports teams in Oregon, and this year was no different. Coming into the season with a completely new coaching staff including Dan Lanning and transfer QB from Auburn, Bo Nix, the Ducks seemed like playoff contenders until they weren’t. With recent losses to both primary rivalry schools – Washington and Oregon State – the Ducks will not even appear in the Pac-12 championship. So, how did Oregon go from a team showing promise to losing to their biggest rivalry games?
4 injured Oregon men’s basketball players expected to miss 3 remaining nonconference games
Four injured Oregon men’s basketball players are expected to miss the remaining three nonconference games. Guards Jermaine Couisnard (knee surgery) and Keeshawn Barthelemy (left foot), forward Ethan Butler and center Nate Bittle (left foot) are not expected to play for the Ducks (5-5, 1-1 Pac-12) against UC Riverside on Wednesday (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network), against Portland on Saturday or against Utah Valley on Dec. 20.
PODCAST: Oregon lands two big Portal Commitments, plus its highest-rated commit makes a surprise visit
The Oregon football program hosted multiple visitors this past weekend, including Transfer Portal prospects. The end result? The Ducks landed two really important transfer portal commitments and we break down what those mean for Oregon moving forward. Then we also discuss Oregon's highest-rated commit Dante Moore making a surprise official visit to another school.
kptv.com
‘Always will be a Beav’: Jaydon Grant on Las Vegas Bowl, post-grad future
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - It’s bowl week for the Beavers in Las Vegas on Saturday – the 14th ranked Beavs look to chomp the Gators for a shot at just the third 10-win season in Oregon State history and first bowl game in since 2013. Jaydon Grant, sixth-year...
Former Oregon Ducks running back Sean Dollars commits to transfer to Nevada
Another former Oregon Ducks player is headed to Nevada. Running back Sean Dollars, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, committed to the Wolf Pack on Sunday. Dollars rushed 34 times for 188 yards and a touchdown, while recording 16 receptions for 143 yards this season as the Ducks’ No. 3 running back.
Oregon women’s basketball moves to highest ranking of season in AP poll
The Oregon Ducks have moved to their highest ranking this season in the AP women’s basketball poll. The Ducks (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are tied for No. 16 with 264 points in the AP poll after defeating the Oregon State Beavers Sunday to open Pac-12 play. Oregon was ranked No....
hh-today.com
Watching sports fields grow at Albany Y
Now and then the bike takes me along 34th Avenue, where for the past year or so construction has been progressing on the ambitious sports complex being built by the Mid Willamette Family YMCA. The main thing you can see from 34th is the soccer fields, where on Monday it...
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
kezi.com
Retired marines walking coast-to-coast for charity arrive in Oregon
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Three retired U.S. Marines are nearing the end of a journey across the breadth of the country to raise awareness and funds to bring back missing soldiers from abroad. On June 6, Sergeant Major Coleman Kinzer and Sergeant Major Justin LeHew set off from Boston, Massachusetts...
KVAL
OSU study finds electricity customers pay more depending on how and when energy is used
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University, along with Stanford University, conducted a study analyzing energy usage patterns and the financial impacts they have on electricity customers. In the study, OSU found that when you use energy is just as important in how you use it when it comes to...
kezi.com
Oregon State Hospital back in compliance after investigation
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- After more than six months, Oregon State Hospital is now back in compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Hospital officials had to submit a corrective plan or risk losing certification to be reimbursed for federal Medicare payments. But according to the Oregon Health Authority, OSH...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Blue River Drive could change
BLUE RIVER: Lane County Public Works is developing a design concept for the portion of Blue River Drive between where it crosses Blue River and the McKenzie Highway. I'm copying others in this email involved in the planning. Planners say the immediate need for the project is to provide better direction for people who are redeveloping in the area and where to start measuring building setbacks from Blue River Drive.
oregontoday.net
Saturation Patrols, Lane Co., Dec. 13
Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 32 people in the United States die each day due to an impaired driver. Every one of these deaths are preventable. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies across Oregon are utilizing federally funded overtime to staff additional patrols for impaired drivers this holiday season. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to be responsible and safe. Sergeant Tim Ware says, “Intentionally or not, impaired drivers kill innocent people every day. There is no excuse for driving impaired. Please don’t allow yourself or anyone you know to make such a terrible mistake.”
Emerald Media
Crueger: We can’t trust the Eugene PD
---------- The increasingly aggressive police presence in Eugene has made one thing clear on our campus: we can’t trust the Eugene Police Department. Targeting illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in neighborhood areas surrounding the university, police officers are issuing dozens of citations and arrests each weekend.
kezi.com
Two-alarm house fire put out in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A raging fire in a garage in the South Eugene hills was put out Tuesday afternoon after Eugene Springfield Fire responded with several engines. The fire was reported to ESF at about 2:45 p.m. on December 13. Fire crews reportedly arrived to the 3100 block of Tanner Park Drive in the area of Bailey Hill Road to find a garage fully involved in flames. Despite the intensity of the fire, which led to the call being upgraded to a two-alarm fire at about 3:15 p.m., fire crews were reportedly able to have it contained after about an hour.
