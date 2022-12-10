Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight players love Tuskarr so much they want them as playable race
WoW Dragonflight players are requesting developer Blizzard Entertainment add the Tuskarr as a new playable race after being spotlighted in the latest expansion’s campaign. The Iskaara Tuskarr faction in World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight has quickly become the most beloved out of all the new factions in the MMORPG.
dexerto.com
Warzone star Aydan hit with surprise first Twitch ban
One of Warzone’s most popular competitors has just been banned on Twitch as streaming sensation Aydan just has his account removed from the platform for the very first time. One of the CoD scene’s biggest personalities has just been removed from Twitch. Ex-Fortnite pro turned prolific Warzone competitor Aydan is currently unable to access his account on the platform as a result of a December 12 Twitch ban.
dexerto.com
xQc reveals why he ditched Ludwig’s Chessboxing event despite having major part to play
Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has revealed that he was supposed to show at Ludwig’s Chessboxing Championship, to partake in the evening-ending slapboxing match versus the event’s creator. Ludwig’s inaugural Chessboxing Championship was a monumental success for the YouTuber, adding to his growing list of achievements. While...
dexerto.com
Hasan replaces Chris Pratt’s Super Mario Bros. voice in hilarious fan edit
In a fan-edited version of the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer, Hasan Piker’s voice replaced Chris Pratt’s, resulting in a rather hilarious portrayal of the Italian plumber. For those who have been living under a rock, Chris Pratt is the voice of Mario in the upcoming movie....
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players confused by “broken” voice lines that work randomly
Overwatch 2’s community has struggled to understand the poorly explained and “seemingly random” voice lines that can easily get your teammates killed. One of the major changes that came with the Overwatch 2 release was the update to the game’s communication wheel mechanic from the first game.
dexerto.com
Ludwig breaks all-time viewership record with Mogul Chessboxing Championship event
Big name streamer Ludwig Ahgren far surpassed his all-time viewership record across both Twitch and YouTube during his Chessboxing Championship event. Ludwig held a highly anticipated Chessboxing event on December 11, which he called the Mogul Chessboxing Championship. In this massively successful livestream, players battled it out in alternating rounds of boxing and either Super Smash Bros Melee or standard chess in the Galen Center in Los Angeles.
dexerto.com
KSI vows to return “with a vengeance” after iShowSpeed beats him on Spotify
British rapper KSI has vowed to come back for his “throne” after seeing fellow YouTube star iShowSpeed surpass him in terms of monthly Spotify listeners in 2022. Despite originally starting as a FIFA YouTuber, KSI’s expansion into the world of boxing and music has been incredible. The success of songs like ‘Holiday’ and ‘Summer is Over’ have seen the Brit transform into an acclaimed singer on top of his many other achievements.
Paris Jackson Reminds Fans She’s Thriving As She Shares These Rare & Sunkissed No-Makeup Selfies
This year has been all about Paris Jackson, and how she’s been thriving, from her insanely cool tour to killer red-carpet moments. Jackson reminded fans she’s truly feeling herself with her latest selfies, and we really love to see it! On Dec 12, Jackson shared a series of sunkissed photos to her Instagram page with Tommy James and The Shondells’ song lyrics from “Crimson and Clover” in the caption, “my my such a sweet thing i wanna do everything what a beautiful feeling crimson and clover.” In the photos, we see Jackson looking radiant in a casual ensemble, messy bun, and no...
dexerto.com
Adin Ross explains why Kanye West Twitch stream has been canceled
Adin Ross has confirmed that his planned Twitch stream with Kanye West won’t be happening after all following the recent postponement of it. Over the last few months, Adin Ross has linked up with a number of big stars from the entertainment industry on his Twitch streams – including a whole host of popular rappers and musicians.
dexerto.com
Solo Leveling anime: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more
The Solo Leveling anime has been announced, following the story of Sung Jinwoo as he navigates the world of hunters. Here is everything currently known regarding the new anime, including its rumored release date, cast, plot, and more. Solo Leveling is a hit manhwa based on a novel. During its...
dexerto.com
G2 Valorant reportedly sign ShahZaM & dapr with other NA stars
Reports have indicated that G2 Esports are signing former Sentinels stars ShahZaM and dapr to their Valorant squad, along with other strong North American talent. G2 have been hinting at their new Valorant roster with a teaser a day from December 7-11, each giving Valorant fans a sneak peek at what they have in store for 2023.
dexerto.com
How to watch Violet Evergarden Recollection – is it streaming on Netflix?
Violet Evergarden: Recollection is set to be a great addition to the franchise, but where can you watch and stream the anime, and is it on Netflix?. Violet Evergarden has been one of the most beloved anime franchises of recent years, with its beautiful animation and emotional storytelling placing it above a lot of its competition.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans can get adorable Paldea icons for their Nintendo Switch
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans with a Nintendo Switch Online account have the opportunity to download exclusive Paldea icon options, including characters, borders, and backgrounds. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have had plenty of ways to celebrate their love of the new Gen 9 video game. From the exclusive Nintendo...
dexerto.com
Best Umbreon build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for Tera Raids
Umbreon, the fan-favorite Dark-type Eeveelution, is the best support Pokemon for Tera Raid battles, and here is how you can build one to carry your team with stat buffs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. When approaching a Tera Raid battle, players often think dealing the most damage is key to...
dexerto.com
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s pricey Collector’s Edition is missing lightsaber parts
Limited Run Games has revealed a pricey Collector’s Edition for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but the accompanying Lightsaber is missing one key component. After months of leaks and rumors, EA and developer Respawn finally unveiled a gameplay trailer for Jedi Survivor during the 2022 Game Awards. Better still, the...
dexerto.com
Where to find Snom & Frosmoth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Generation 8’s adorable Snom and Frosmouth make a return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding these two Ice/Bug-type Pokemon in Paldea. Fans of Ice-type Pokemon are in for a treat in Scarlet & Violet as many new and returning Ice-types like...
dexerto.com
Kai Cenat defends “oblivious” iShowSpeed amid critic attempts to ‘cancel’ him
Twitch star Kai Cenat stepped to the defense of fellow streamer iShowSpeed during an appearance on the FULL SEND Podcast, claiming that some critics have tried to ‘cancel’ the YouTuber. Over the last few months, iShowSpeed has experienced some absolutely insane growth on his YouTube streams. The young...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Arenas could finally be removed in Season 16
The end could be nigh for Apex Legends’ Arenas mode as insiders have been claiming that it’ll be removed in Season 16. When Arenas was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 9, plenty of fans were excited to get to grips with the new take on the battle royale.
dexerto.com
High on Life voice actors for all characters
High on Life is a chaotic action-adventure filled with all the same comedy and tropes as the popular show, Rick and Morty. Some fans may even recognize some of the voices from the show in the game, but who are the voice actors?. More and more A-list actors and voice...
dexerto.com
MoistCr1TiKal explains why he rejected Ludwig fight at the Mogul Chessboxing Championship
Charlie White, better known online as MoistCr1TiKal, has revealed that he was supposed to take part in Ludwig’s Chessboxing event but he refused the honor of fighting Ludwig for one key reason. The 2022 Mogul Chessboxing Championship quickly became the talk of the internet. Utilizing the little-known sport of...
Comments / 0