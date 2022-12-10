ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Rod Wright visits portal DT, gives him Canes offer with visit now in works: "Miami is a very big offer"

By Matt Shodell
 4 days ago
DT Thomas Gore (photo courtesy of Georgia State)

This portal DT got a visit from Miami DL coach Rod Wright on Friday and it netted him a Canes offer. Up next: A visit.

