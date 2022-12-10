Read full article on original website
Related
probrewer.com
Used 15 bbl Fermentation Tanks for Sale (AS IS) and 1500 gal Horizontal Storage Tank
Two used 15 barrel CCT for sale @ $6000 OBO each. Also available is a 1500 gallon horizontal storage tank (some damage and external glycol leaks) for best offer. All tanks sold as is. We’ll entertain most offers ;). All rigging and shipping to be responsibility of buyer. Please...
probrewer.com
30 BBL Foeder from Foeder Crafters for sale
30 BBl foeder for sale lightly used for sour production. Need the room for clean side. Not responsible for shipping but can assist with our forklift.
probrewer.com
3 BBL Stout Tanks Electric Brewing System For Sale
3 BBL Stout Tanks Electric Brewing System For Sale ( $11,500 ) 3 BBL Electric Brewing System by Stout Tanks & Kettles with electric controls system by Brewmation (original that came with the system). Originally installed Aug 2012. Kettle retrofit to use direct fire (flat stainless bottom plate in place of cone), still accepts electric elements through the side ports. This 3 Vessel system includes the HLT, MT, and Boil Kettle, control panel, heating elements, float switches, and thermo sensors.
probrewer.com
Meheen M6 Bottler set for 12oz Heritage Bottles
Meheen M6 Bottler set for 12oz Heritage Bottles ( $8,000 ) Currently not passing a leak test, possibly from an issue in the off-gas assembly. Could be an easy fix for someone with experience in the area, but it’s beyond me and it’s not a cornerstone of our business model. E-mail me with any questions you’ve got.
probrewer.com
Valve Tree Plumbings Turnkey&Skid Mounted Brewhouse with cellar tanks for sale
Hot liquor Tank+Cold liquor tank+Fully Glycol Tank. Available Capacities in 1/2 bbl-30bbl For Brewhouses,1/2bbl-250bbl For Fermenter&Brite Tanks etc. SS304 High Quality Brewing Platform&Stairs&Railings,&Sample Sink. SS304 Hard Pipelines/Plumbings for Brewhouse include hot water&city water pipelines,mash&wort pipelines,liquid blending assembly,seperate CIP loop for each vessel,external CIP cart compatibility,forward and reverse cip and water...
probrewer.com
Premier Stainless 5BBL Complete Brew house
Complete Premier Stainless 5BBl Brewhouse. Stacked Mash Tun & HLT (Electric) Qty (4) 7BBL total Vol Jacketed Uni Tanks with hardware. Chill Star Roof Top Glycol Chiller 3hp with Premier control panel. Portable Transfer Pump. 1/2 BBL Yeast Brink. Misc:. Fittings, hoses, mounts, and testing equipment. System is disassembled and...
probrewer.com
Semi-Auto Bench Top Chuck Capper, Pneumatic
AccuCapper™ BT Semi-Auto Bench Top Chuck Capper automatically tightens screw and lug type closures that have been placed on containers. The AccuCapper™ BT pneumatic clutch ensures an accurate and specific torque each and every time. Perfect for nearly every production setting requiring a pneumatic operation, the AccuCapper™ BT is one of the best all around cost effective semi-automatic capping solutions.
probrewer.com
(10) 120 BBL Fermenters – (1) 110 BBL
Ipswich, MA – Assets No Longer Required by Ipswich Ale Brewery. Featuring: JV Northwest 15 BBL Brewhouse, (10) 120 BBL Fermenters – Mfg in 2012 & 2016, (3) 15 BBL Unitank Fermenters, Weil McLain Model 80 Boiler, Open Top Fermenters, Horizontal Storage Tanks & More. View Equipment >>
probrewer.com
Collective Arts Brewing Beverage Co-Packing/Production - Partner with Us! Beer // Wine // Spirits // CFIA // SFCR
Collective Arts are your trusted co-packing partner for every beverage from hoppy IPAs to non-alcoholic soda’s, whether you are an established brand that requires some additional capacity relief or a breaking into the craft beverage industry. We are a grassroots company which fuses craft beverages with the talents of...
Comments / 0