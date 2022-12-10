Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
SBF Eyes New Business to Repay Creditors: Do Kwon 2.0?
Sam Bankman-Fried said he wants to start a new business venture. Supports relaunching FTT tokens to repay creditors. Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the bankrupt FTX exchange, wants to start a new business. He claims he wants to make enough money to pay back the depositors, and some are drawing parallels with Terra-Luna’s collapse.
dailycoin.com
Is a Return Possible in a Bear Market? Cryptos like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Oryen Network (ORY) Prove it is
Making a profit and getting liquidated is easy in crypto trading. It all depends on how effectively you can make decisions and how far you’re willing to dig for the best high-potential cryptocurrencies. Despite the bearish market condition, some cryptocurrencies have been dubbed ‘safe havens’ as they provide the...
dailycoin.com
Binance’s CZ Tells Investors ‘Ignore Fud. Keep Building!’ as the Community Warns of Red Flags
Binance Coin ($BNB) is down 5.9% in the past seven days, with other top cryptocurrencies outperforming it. Investors are concerned about ‘red flags’ following Binance’s proof-of-reserves announcement. Compared to other top cryptocurrencies, Binance’s BNB is underperforming right now. Trading close to the $250 support level in the...
dailycoin.com
Hong Kong Regulatory Commission to Launch Public Consultations on Licensing Requirements for Virtual Asset Exchanges
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is developing regulations for cryptocurrency exchanges. RTHK reported that the SFC is monitoring the crypto space closely and will start public consultations soon. Following FTX’s collapse, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, Paul Chan, says the region will welcome the crypto sector....
dailycoin.com
The SEC Calls on Public Companies to Disclose Crypto Risks Over ‘Financial Distress’
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called on companies to fully disclose their crypto asset risks and exposure to fallen crypto firms, citing “financial distress” and joining efforts to regulate the space in order to prevent a repeat of the FTX fiasco. SEC Calls for...
dailycoin.com
Uniswap to Activate Fee Switch Soon – What Users Should Know
The proposal to turn the fee switch on for selected pools on Uniswap V3 has gone through and will be rolled out in phases. The traders on Uniswap should largely stay unaffected as long as the TVL in the selected pool doesn’t change drastically. According to a study, more...
Marketmind: "Substantially more evidence"
Dec 15 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. It's a U.S.-Sino, one-two punch for Asian markets on Thursday, as they react to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference following the last interest rate hike of the year, and digest a raft of top-tier economic data from China.
dailycoin.com
Justin Sun and Tron Make Big Moves on Binance – Cause for Alarm?
Binance is moving $3 billion Tether from TRON to Ethereum Network. Justin Sun deposited 100 million USDC on Binance. Sun withdrew the funds shortly after. Huge transfers of capital have raised alarms among investors amid growing concerns over stablecoins and centralized exchanges. In the most recent development, Binance and TRON have captured the spotlight.
dailycoin.com
Binance Outflows Tops $3 Billion, CZ Says the Exchange Will Survive Any Crypto Winter
The founder of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has assured users that the exchange will survive any crypto winter after FUD — or fear, uncertainty, and doubt — within the crypto ecosystem caused outflows to spike over $3 billion. CZ Says Binance Will Survive any Winter as Outflows Spike. In...
dailycoin.com
DOGAMÍ Secures $14M Total Funding in Seed Round for Developing the First Web3 Mobile Game for Mainstream Audiences
DOGAMÍ, the first Web3 game for NFT pet companions, completes its $14M seed round with a $7M seed extension led by European tech-investor XAnge. DOGAMÍ has launched a mobile application that allows users to adopt and play with their virtual NFT dogs and be rewarded with the native $DOGA cryptocurrency.
dailycoin.com
Mining Bitcoin: Russia Bans Mining in Residential Zones Whilst Japan Capitalizes on Spare Energy
Residential miners in Russia are facing a government crackdown on their mining activity. Japan is profiting from excess energy by mining Bitcoin. Russian Bitcoin miners who operate from residential properties may face charges from their utility companies. Although Russia has not banned mining, electricity providers are taking measures to detect residential miners and charge them higher commercial rates.
dailycoin.com
Coinbase Received 66% More Law Enforcement Requests Over the Last Year
Coinbase, the biggest U.S.-based crypto exchange by trading volume, has reported a 66% increase in the number of requests received from law enforcement or government agencies over the last year. Coinbase’s Law Enforcement Requests Grew by 66% Over the Last Year. In its latest Transparency Report, Coinbase said it...
dailycoin.com
Chinese Authority Arrests 63 Suspects for $1.7 Billion Crypto Money Laundering
Authorities in Hunan Province arrested 63 people for allegedly laundering $1.7 billion in cryptocurrency. The suspects had been laundering gains from fraud and gambling across China. During the arrest, police retrieved more than $41.9 million, 100 computers, and mobile phones. In September last year, Chinese authorities banned virtual assets for...
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Flooded with Whale Trading Activity
The leading Japanese guard dog themed memecurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced a major influx of new whales on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) today, as the headlines are mainly focused on the infamous Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest in the Bahamas. The corrupt founder of FTX sparked rumors around Crypto Twitter, which led to bullish signals for Bankman-Fried’s arch nemesis, the largest crypto exchange Binance and its CEO CZ.
dailycoin.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Emerges as the Big Winner Over Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX)
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a lot of activity and expansion. Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX) are popular protocols in the sector, but what makes Snowfall Protocol (SNW) stand out as a viable investment? In this article, let us discuss why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is better than other competitors like Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX).
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Slides to 3-Month Low Despite Intensified SHIB Burn Rate
The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) slid down further today in the crypto charts by total market capitalization. The altcoin OKB (OKB) overtook the Japanese guard dog-themed crypto by $200 million, snatching away the 14th spot. This comes exactly a week after the OG altcoin Litecoin (LTC) surpassed SHIB by market capitalization.
dailycoin.com
Justin Sun Mocks Do Kwon as He Declares a 200% Collateralized Ratio for $USDD
Justin Sun claims his $USDD stablecoin is overcollateralized by 200%. Sun mocks Do Kwon’s infamous tweet before the collapse of the Terra ecosystem. Some Twitter users delve deeper, and the data doesn’t necessarily back up Sun’s claims. Justin Sun has taken to Twitter to reassure investors that...
dailycoin.com
Hackers Steal $5.8 Million from DeFi Lending Protocol Lodestar Finance in Flash Loan Exploit
Lodestar Finance, a lending protocol based on the Arbitrum blockchain, was exploited in a flash loan attack on December 10th, leading to the theft of over $5.8 million worth of GLP tokens. Lodestar Finance Exploited for $5.8 Million. On December 10th, Lodestar Finance reported that an attacker had inflated the...
dailycoin.com
FTX CEO Makes Revealing Statements in US House Testimony
In the recent FTX hearing, John Ray revealed irregular business activities of FTX. In Ray’s words, the funds were deposited directly into Alameda Research, not FTX. Ray testified that Alameda invested in struggling cryptocurrency firms with funds belonging to non-U.S. customers. The CEO estimated that the mismanaged funds exceeded...
AIG subsidiary files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Dec 14 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc said on Wednesday its subsidiary, AIG Financial Products (FP), had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The filing concludes a process that has been ongoing since the 2008 financial crisis, the insurer said, adding it will not have a material impact on its balance sheet or that of recently listed life and retirement insurer Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG.N).
Comments / 0