SBF Eyes New Business to Repay Creditors: Do Kwon 2.0?

Sam Bankman-Fried said he wants to start a new business venture. Supports relaunching FTT tokens to repay creditors. Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the bankrupt FTX exchange, wants to start a new business. He claims he wants to make enough money to pay back the depositors, and some are drawing parallels with Terra-Luna’s collapse.
Uniswap to Activate Fee Switch Soon – What Users Should Know

The proposal to turn the fee switch on for selected pools on Uniswap V3 has gone through and will be rolled out in phases. The traders on Uniswap should largely stay unaffected as long as the TVL in the selected pool doesn’t change drastically. According to a study, more...
Marketmind: "Substantially more evidence"

Dec 15 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. It's a U.S.-Sino, one-two punch for Asian markets on Thursday, as they react to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference following the last interest rate hike of the year, and digest a raft of top-tier economic data from China.
Justin Sun and Tron Make Big Moves on Binance – Cause for Alarm?

Binance is moving $3 billion Tether from TRON to Ethereum Network. Justin Sun deposited 100 million USDC on Binance. Sun withdrew the funds shortly after. Huge transfers of capital have raised alarms among investors amid growing concerns over stablecoins and centralized exchanges. In the most recent development, Binance and TRON have captured the spotlight.
Mining Bitcoin: Russia Bans Mining in Residential Zones Whilst Japan Capitalizes on Spare Energy

Residential miners in Russia are facing a government crackdown on their mining activity. Japan is profiting from excess energy by mining Bitcoin. Russian Bitcoin miners who operate from residential properties may face charges from their utility companies. Although Russia has not banned mining, electricity providers are taking measures to detect residential miners and charge them higher commercial rates.
Coinbase Received 66% More Law Enforcement Requests Over the Last Year

Coinbase, the biggest U.S.-based crypto exchange by trading volume, has reported a 66% increase in the number of requests received from law enforcement or government agencies over the last year. Coinbase’s Law Enforcement Requests Grew by 66% Over the Last Year. In its latest Transparency Report, Coinbase said it...
Chinese Authority Arrests 63 Suspects for $1.7 Billion Crypto Money Laundering

Authorities in Hunan Province arrested 63 people for allegedly laundering $1.7 billion in cryptocurrency. The suspects had been laundering gains from fraud and gambling across China. During the arrest, police retrieved more than $41.9 million, 100 computers, and mobile phones. In September last year, Chinese authorities banned virtual assets for...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Flooded with Whale Trading Activity

The leading Japanese guard dog themed memecurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced a major influx of new whales on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) today, as the headlines are mainly focused on the infamous Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest in the Bahamas. The corrupt founder of FTX sparked rumors around Crypto Twitter, which led to bullish signals for Bankman-Fried’s arch nemesis, the largest crypto exchange Binance and its CEO CZ.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Emerges as the Big Winner Over Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX)

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a lot of activity and expansion. Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX) are popular protocols in the sector, but what makes Snowfall Protocol (SNW) stand out as a viable investment? In this article, let us discuss why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is better than other competitors like Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX).
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Slides to 3-Month Low Despite Intensified SHIB Burn Rate

The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) slid down further today in the crypto charts by total market capitalization. The altcoin OKB (OKB) overtook the Japanese guard dog-themed crypto by $200 million, snatching away the 14th spot. This comes exactly a week after the OG altcoin Litecoin (LTC) surpassed SHIB by market capitalization.
Justin Sun Mocks Do Kwon as He Declares a 200% Collateralized Ratio for $USDD

Justin Sun claims his $USDD stablecoin is overcollateralized by 200%. Sun mocks Do Kwon’s infamous tweet before the collapse of the Terra ecosystem. Some Twitter users delve deeper, and the data doesn’t necessarily back up Sun’s claims. Justin Sun has taken to Twitter to reassure investors that...
FTX CEO Makes Revealing Statements in US House Testimony

In the recent FTX hearing, John Ray revealed irregular business activities of FTX. In Ray’s words, the funds were deposited directly into Alameda Research, not FTX. Ray testified that Alameda invested in struggling cryptocurrency firms with funds belonging to non-U.S. customers. The CEO estimated that the mismanaged funds exceeded...
AIG subsidiary files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Dec 14 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc said on Wednesday its subsidiary, AIG Financial Products (FP), had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The filing concludes a process that has been ongoing since the 2008 financial crisis, the insurer said, adding it will not have a material impact on its balance sheet or that of recently listed life and retirement insurer Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG.N).
