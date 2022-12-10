Huge Influx Of Buyers Desperate To Purchase The Orbeon Protocol Token Before Further Price Rises, Brings Down Website

Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailycoin.com
Is a Return Possible in a Bear Market? Cryptos like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Oryen Network (ORY) Prove it is
Making a profit and getting liquidated is easy in crypto trading. It all depends on how effectively you can make decisions and how far you’re willing to dig for the best high-potential cryptocurrencies. Despite the bearish market condition, some cryptocurrencies have been dubbed ‘safe havens’ as they provide the...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
dailycoin.com
SBF Eyes New Business to Repay Creditors: Do Kwon 2.0?
Sam Bankman-Fried said he wants to start a new business venture. Supports relaunching FTT tokens to repay creditors. Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the bankrupt FTX exchange, wants to start a new business. He claims he wants to make enough money to pay back the depositors, and some are drawing parallels with Terra-Luna’s collapse.
dailycoin.com
Binance’s CZ Tells Investors ‘Ignore Fud. Keep Building!’ as the Community Warns of Red Flags
Binance Coin ($BNB) is down 5.9% in the past seven days, with other top cryptocurrencies outperforming it. Investors are concerned about ‘red flags’ following Binance’s proof-of-reserves announcement. Compared to other top cryptocurrencies, Binance’s BNB is underperforming right now. Trading close to the $250 support level in the...
Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’
“The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
CoinTelegraph
Investors chase Web3 as blockchain industry builds despite bear market
The third quarter of 2022 saw a reduction in venture capital activity across the entire blockchain industry. Investors appear to be moving away from decentralized finance (DeFi) and into Web3. The crypto industry tends to have a problem with overusing buzzwords, like the way “DeFi” was everywhere just a couple...
dailycoin.com
Uniswap to Activate Fee Switch Soon – What Users Should Know
The proposal to turn the fee switch on for selected pools on Uniswap V3 has gone through and will be rolled out in phases. The traders on Uniswap should largely stay unaffected as long as the TVL in the selected pool doesn’t change drastically. According to a study, more...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
dailycoin.com
BinaryX Introduces Cyber Incubation Fund to Support Blockchain Games
BinaryX launches a new 220,000 BNX Cyber Incubation Fund, aimed at driving the growth and adoption of Web3 games. The fund, supported by the project team, seed investors and members of the BNX community, will be used to invest in on-chain gaming projects that utilize or are experimenting with blockchain technology. BinaryX is also offering advisory services alongside the fund to bolster support for projects under the fund.
cryptoslate.com
ETH supply shifts back to inflationary
Ethereum (ETH) has become inflationary once again following the reversal of deflationary gains seen in November after the FTX fallout. Despite only recently becoming the most deflationary it had ever been, ETH supply reverted back to inflationary on Dec. 2, witnessing a 0.00029% increase —349 ETH — in supply.
dailycoin.com
CEO of Coinbase Is Not Hopeful for a Bull Market, Fearing 50% Revenue Drop Compared With 2021
A large portion of Coinbase’s revenue is from trading fees, and they don’t expect profits to soar anytime soon. CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, says SBF ‘commingled funds’ and calls for ‘stolen’ money to be ‘clawed back.’. Coinbase shares are down 80% from...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin, Crypto And Stocks To See Exponential Moves, Raoul Pal Says
It’s been revealed that the future for Bitcoin, crypto, and stocks is looking bright. Check out the latest reports coming from the famous Raoul Pal. It’s been just reported that the former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that risk-on assets like crypto and equities are set to go for a run. This is bound to happen as macroeconomic conditions become more favorable.
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
nulltx.com
Crypto Presales Still Seen As Fastest Profit Potential, Oryen Network Next On The List For ‘Solana Moment?’
Before an Initial Coin Offering, investors have the option to purchase digital assets through cryptocurrency presales. Although presales let investors buy cryptocurrency at steep discounts, it can be challenging to choose a project that is worthwhile investing in. The price of the token can increase when it is launched on...
dailycoin.com
Binance Halts USDC Withdrawals Amid Massive Outflows
The biggest crypto exchange saw $1.6 billion in outflows over the last 24 hours. Binance had previously decided to auto-convert USDC tokens to BUSD for all depositors. Facing an unprecedented surge in withdrawal requests, Binance was forced to halt withdrawals of the USDC coin. In a statement released Tuesday, 13...
